Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary Of Armenian Security Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Monday with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republi of Armenia, HE Armen Grigoryan, on the margin of the 2025 Global Security Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a host of regional and international issues of common interest.