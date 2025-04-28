403
Lee Jae-myung Holds Strong Lead in South Korea's Next Elections
(MENAFN) According to a poll released on Monday, opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung continues to maintain a strong lead among those running in South Korea’s snap presidential election on June 3.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter, showed that Lee, representing the Democratic Party (DP), garnered 48.5 percent of support from 1,505 adults aged over 18.
This marks a slight decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the previous week, as reported by the media.
Although Lee’s support has slightly declined, falling just below the 50 percent threshold due to ongoing uncertainty regarding an election law violation case, he still remains the clear frontrunner among all the candidates.
His position as the top contender has not been jeopardized, according to the poll's findings.
In comparison, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, representing the ruling People Power Party (PPP), secured 13.4 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and ex-PPP leader Han Dong-hoon received 10.2 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.
When it comes to party support, the Democratic Party (DP) held a lead with 46.8 percent, while the People Power Party (PPP) followed with 34.6 percent.
South Korea’s presidential election is scheduled for June 3, following the removal of previous President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his failed attempt to implement martial law.
