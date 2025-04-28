403
Times Prime Launches India's Largest-Ever Social Media Contest With ₹10 Lakh At Stake
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 28, 2025: Times Prime has today launched the biggest social media contest India has ever seen, which could change how ordinary people become internet famous. The "Too Reel To Be True" competition isn't just another online challenge – it represents commitment of the brand in discovering untapped creative talent across the nation.
Times Prime is offering a massive total prize pool of ₹10 lakh for this competition. Winners in each of the 10 categories will receive ₹50,000, while the mega prize worth ₹5,00,000 includes ₹3,00,000 for the grand winner and ₹1,00,000 each for two runners-up.
"We wanted to keep it simple - if you're creating great content, you should be noticed," said Harshita Singh, Business Head Times Prime. "This is us putting our weight behind that idea."
The contest's timing coincides with explosive growth in short-form video consumption, which has surged by 38% in just the last quarter according to recent industry data. With category prizes of ₹50,000 each and a staggering mega prize of ₹5,00,000, Times Prime is positioning this as more than a contest – it's potentially life-changing for winners who might emerge as India's next content sensations.
What sets this initiative apart is its democratic approach to talent discovery. Unlike traditional talent competitions with restrictive eligibility requirements, "Too Reel To Be True" welcomes creators from all backgrounds across 10 diverse categories including Memes, Edits, Dance Trends, Music, and Animation. Industry analysts note this represents the first major brand initiative to specifically target and reward emerging forms of digital creativity that typically fall outside conventional recognition.
The high-profile judging panel features influential names from Social Media Dissect and Social Ketchup, lending substantial credibility and visibility to winners. The contest runs until May 31, 2025, with a dramatic June reveal planned for winners – creating a month-long media narrative as each category champion is announced.
