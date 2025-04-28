The Newest Devices Meet The Smartest Wireless Plans At Mobilex

MobileX Now Offers iPhone 16 and Samsung S25 - Plus New Data-Only Plans for iPads and Android Tablets

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced a major leap forward in its offerings - delivering more choice, smarter tools and greater value than ever before. Key updates include expanded device availability, new support for data-only plans for tablets, significant upgrades to its AI-powered plan prediction technology and global calling to over 100 countries for just $2 per month.1

Unlike traditional carriers that lock users into rigid plans, MobileX is the only wireless provider that uses AI to analyze a customer's actual behavior, forecast their usage and recommend the most efficient plan based on their needs. MobileX's enhanced AI model now predicts data usage twice as fast and with 50% greater accuracy on average, providing personalized plan recommendations in as little as two to ten days for new customers.2

"MobileX puts the power of choice, flexibility, and savings directly in the hands of consumers," said Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "We're making it easier than ever for customers to find the right device, get the right plan, and never pay for more than they need. And for tablet users, using MobileX is a no-brainer: simply activate a data-only plan, use Wi-Fi at home and tap into your data when you're on the go. If you don't use the data, we'll credit it back to you. These updates are all about delivering a smarter, more affordable wireless experience for everyone."

Customers can now purchase the latest Apple and Android devices through MobileX's website. With a broader selection of unlocked devices, including the iPhone 16 and Samsung S25, every phone is backed with a 60-day warranty for added peace of mind and ships with a MobileX SIM Kit to ensure effortless activation. Eligible customers can also take advantage of 0% financing through Affirm, making it easier than ever to access the latest technology without breaking the budget.

Getting Started:

With a range of flexible options, MobileX offers something for every type of user. Customers can bring their own unlocked devices or purchase new and certified like-new unlocked phones from MobileX to enjoy its fully customized or unlimited plans on one of the fastest 5G networks in America. MobileX also now supports data-only plans for cellular-capable iPads and Android tablets. Users can activate through the app and build a custom data plan.

MobileX gives customers even more ways to personalize their service with XtraOptions - affordable extras designed to add value. For just $2 per month (reduced from $9.95/month), customers can enjoy international calling to over 100 countries, including Mexico and Canada.1 Premium Caller ID and Advanced Spam Filtering are also available for only $2.10 per month, or $0.50 for just the Spam service, ensuring a smarter and more secure communication experience.

Customers Can Get Connected in Three Ways:

1 - Need a Hand



For just $4.88, customers can start with the AI Forecaster Learning Period to find the best-fit plan in ten days or less3

After the Learning Period, they'll move to the suggested plan - personalized access or one of the Unlimited options A one-time credit of up to $4.88 will be applied to the cost of the plan selected after the learning period ends

2 - Unlimited Plans



Unlimited 10



10GB of high-speed data for $14.88/month3



Unlimited nationwide talk and text



Additional high-speed data can be added for $2.10 per GB

Unlimited international talk to 100+ countries can be added for $2/month

Unlimited



Truly unlimited data for $24.88/month3



Unlimited nationwide talk and text Unlimited international talk to 100+ countries is included

3 - Build Your Own Plan



Customize service with the right amount of talk, text and data

Talk/text plans start from $3.48/month and data plans start from $4.08/month3

Data-only plans for tablets start from $4.08/month3

Surplus data rolls over to the next month Unlimited international talk to 100+ countries can be added for $2/month

The MobileX app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be activated with a physical SIM card or eSIM. It also can be found in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.

For more information on MobileX and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex .

1 Services provided by Elite Telecom.

2 Performance improvements were measured using Mean Actual Error to compare the latest AI model against the previous version. Full learning period can take up to ten days in some cases.

3 Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex .

