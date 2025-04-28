Mykolaiv Region's Community Seeking Partners To Rebuild Lyceum Hit By Six Russian Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv region's frontline Bereznehuvate community is looking for partners to rebuild an academic lyceum, which had been destroyed by six Russian missiles.

The relevant statement was made by Bereznehuvate Village Head Serhii Boiko in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Overall, as a result of shelling and hostilities, 40 social facilities have been damaged or destroyed in the community, including 17 educational institutions. Among them, there is an academic lyceum, which had been completely destroyed by six missiles and can no longer be restored. Now, we are looking for partners who would help us rebuild a new school for 414 children. A total of UAH 546 million is needed for this purpose. The community alone will not be able to afford such construction. But, we have already prepared a project at our own expense,” Boiko told.

Photo: Alla Miroshnychenko

Meanwhile, two secondary schools are currently under construction in the community, using funds from the local budget.

A kindergarten has been restored, and a primary school is expected to open by September 1, 2025. Partners promised to help arrange a modular shelter.

“Health facilities have also been damaged. Thus, we are now focusing efforts to rebuild hospitals. The work is underway thanks to a government subvention on the terms of co-financing with the local budget,” Boiko added.

He also pointed out another problematic issue – the extremely poor condition of roads between settlements. During the full-scale invasion, military vehicles were passing there, and now these are not roads but directions.

“We are trying to repair the municipal roads running from the village of Bereznehuvate towards vital institutions on our own. But, we have a principal road, which needs major repairs, and we lack funding for this. Now, the state has other priorities,” Boiko explained.

A reminder that eight frontline communities in the Mykolaiv region, including Bereznehuvate, received partners from among the rear regions of Ukraine as part of the national project 'Shoulder to Shoulder: Cohesive Communities', which would help them with recovery efforts.

First photo: od