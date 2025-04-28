Russian Airstrike Hits Private House In Kupiansk
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook .
"A guided aerial bomb hit a private house, causing a fire. Alongside firefighters, an SES medical team also responded at the scene," the report states.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.Read also: Civilian car in Kupiansk targeted by Russian drone strike, doctor injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 27, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, a car hit an explosive device, three people were injured as a result.
Photo: SES of Ukraine
