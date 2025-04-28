Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Airstrike Hits Private House In Kupiansk

2025-04-28 09:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aviation bombed the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, where a guided bomb struck a private house.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook .

"A guided aerial bomb hit a private house, causing a fire. Alongside firefighters, an SES medical team also responded at the scene," the report states.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

Read also: Civilian car in Kupiansk targeted by Russian drone strike, doctor injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 27, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, a car hit an explosive device, three people were injured as a result.

Photo: SES of Ukraine

