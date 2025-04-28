Russian Airstrike Hits Private House In Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian aviation bombed the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, where a guided bomb struck a private house.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook .

"A guided aerial bomb hit a private house, causing a fire. Alongside firefighters, an SES medical team also responded at the scene," the report states.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 27, in Izium district of Kharkiv region, a car hit an explosive device, three people were injured as a result.

Photo: SES of Ukraine