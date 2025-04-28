Zelensky, EU Share Position On Ceasefire - European Commission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine shares the EU position on the ceasefire and on the ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, just as the European side shares such views of the Ukrainian leader.

This was stated today in Brussels by the spokeswoman for the European Commission, Paula Pinho, who spoke at a midday briefing on whether President Zelensky represented the EU position on the peaceful settlement in Ukraine during the negotiations with U.S. President Trump in Rome, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“President Zelensky has been very much aligned with EU position, and, vice versa, we've been very much aligned with President Zelensky on the position with regard to peace and negotiations regarding a ceasefire agreement where Ukraine's position is absolutely determining. We also heard comments from President Trump after these talks and we welcome those comments that go in the sense of also acknowledging that Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which by the way continued over the weekend, cannot be accepted," the European Commission spokeswoman said.

As reported, last Saturday, April 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a face-to-face meeting in Rome. The discussion between the two leaders, which the White House described as "very productive", took place before both leaders attended the funeral of Pope Francis, whose death had been announced on April 21.