Nijat Kazimov To Be Guest Of Project Theater From Generation To Generation

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM) successfully carries out the project "Theatre from Generation to Generation", Azernews reports.

With the support of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, a thematic seminar "Theatre Pedagogy: Talent or Science?" will be held on the small stage on April 29.

The guest of the event, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, director, actor Nijat Kazimov, will hold a discussion on the topics: theoretical and practical foundations of theatre pedagogy, traditions and modernity in theatre education, and new creative trends.

The main goal of the seminar is to contribute to the development of the theatre process in Azerbaijan by creating a platform of ideas and experience between generations, introduce modern world trends in youth theatre, increase interest in this area, and attract young people to the formation of an active creative environment.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.