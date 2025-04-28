Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pezeshkian: We Can Learn From Each Other's Experiences Across Various Issues

Pezeshkian: We Can Learn From Each Other's Experiences Across Various Issues


2025-04-28 09:06:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "In this region, we share numerous commonalities in culture, religious beliefs, ideas, politics, and initiatives, and we take pride in these shared values," stated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Azernews, during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian President added that Iran is willing to bring the relations with Azerbaijan up to a higher level.

" We will strive to continue our relations strongly. We can learn from each other's experiences across many matters," Pezeshkian said.

MENAFN28042025000195011045ID1109480902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search