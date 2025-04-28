Pezeshkian: We Can Learn From Each Other's Experiences Across Various Issues

MENAFN - AzerNews) "In this region, we share numerous commonalities in culture, religious beliefs, ideas, politics, and initiatives, and we take pride in these shared values," stated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Azernews, during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Iranian President added that Iran is willing to bring the relations with Azerbaijan up to a higher level.

" We will strive to continue our relations strongly. We can learn from each other's experiences across many matters," Pezeshkian said.