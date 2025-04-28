403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pezeshkian: We Can Learn From Each Other's Experiences Across Various Issues
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "In this region, we share numerous commonalities in culture, religious beliefs, ideas, politics, and initiatives, and we take pride in these shared values," stated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Azernews, during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Iranian President added that Iran is willing to bring the relations with Azerbaijan up to a higher level.
" We will strive to continue our relations strongly. We can learn from each other's experiences across many matters," Pezeshkian said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment