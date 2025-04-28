President Aliyev: We Are Expanding Our Transport Capabilities And Infrastructure
Azernews reports that the President noted that this project will bring great benefits and significant advantages to all participating countries, emphasising that Azerbaijan has completed all the necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of this transport corridor within its territory.
“Currently, we are simply expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure, considering the increasing cargo volumes,” President Ilham Aliyev added.
