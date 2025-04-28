Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Aliyev: We Are Expanding Our Transport Capabilities And Infrastructure

President Aliyev: We Are Expanding Our Transport Capabilities And Infrastructure


2025-04-28 09:06:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, we naturally discussed trilateral cooperation projects. Among them, the North-South transport corridor holds a special place,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

Azernews reports that the President noted that this project will bring great benefits and significant advantages to all participating countries, emphasising that Azerbaijan has completed all the necessary infrastructure projects for the operation of this transport corridor within its territory.

“Currently, we are simply expanding our transport capabilities and infrastructure, considering the increasing cargo volumes,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

MENAFN28042025000195011045ID1109480901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search