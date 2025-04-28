Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ANAMA Reports Areas Cleared Of Mines In Liberated Territories

2025-04-28 09:06:22
Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released information regarding mine clearance operations carried out between April 21 and April 27 in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, during operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 35 anti-personnel mines, 36 anti-tank mines, and 574 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and safely neutralized.

Over the past week, a total of 1,925.4 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military ordnance.

The operations continue to be a critical component of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the restoration of normal life in the formerly occupied regions.

