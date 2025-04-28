403
Israeli Forces Free 11 More Palestinians from Gaza
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military freed 11 additional civilians from the Gaza Strip, who had been detained during Israel's brutal assault on the region, based on reports from witnesses.
The freed Palestinians were let go at the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing located in southern Gaza, as reported by the media, citing witness accounts.
A medical source informed a news agency that the 11 detainees were transported by vehicles from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for necessary medical evaluations.
The Israeli military has not issued any statement regarding the release of the detainees.
In previous months, the Israeli military had freed several Palestinians from Gaza without any prior coordination or agreement with Palestinian authorities.
Israel’s Prison Authority confirmed that 1,747 Palestinian detainees from Gaza are currently held in Israeli jails.
However, Palestinians believe the actual number in army-operated prisons may be much higher.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement made on January 19.
Since the beginning of the Israeli assault in October 2023, more than 52,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, have lost their lives in the ongoing violence.
