Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The Kremlin issued a statement saying that the ceasefire will take effect from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.
“Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example,” the statement read, warning that Moscow would take “an adequate and effective response” if Ukraine breaches the ceasefire.
“The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and constructive interaction with international partners,” it further noted.
Ukraine has yet to respond to the announcement.
