Bold Therapeutics Announces Presentation Of Late-Breaking Data On BOLD-100'S Unique Ability To Mitigate Oxaliplatin-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (OIPN)

Date & Time: April 30, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 51, Poster Board #14

Poster Code: #LB432

Poster Title: "Clinical-stage anticancer agent BOLD-100 demonstrates protective effects against oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy in an in-vivo rat model"

Building on Bold Therapeutics' Phase 2 data showing both direct anticancer activity and a dramatic reduction in the incidence and severity of OIPN in patients treated with BOLD-100, these findings pave the way for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and an accelerated pathway to approval in first-line metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), with BOLD-100 potentially treating up to 85% of first-line mCRC patients. According to an independent analysis conducted by a leading U.S. life science investment bank that was supported by extensive physician and payer interviews, this expanded clinical positioning results in a potential multibillion-dollar commercial opportunity starting in 2030 - a figure that underscores BOLD-100's broad market potential and the urgent unmet medical needs that BOLD-100 could potentially address.

Addressing a Critical Unmet Need: Oxaliplatin-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy is one of the most significant and debilitating toxicities of oxaliplatin, the gold-standard chemotherapy used in treating metastatic colorectal cancer. Up to 85% of patients receiving oxaliplatin develop some degree of neuropathy, with 30-50% experiencing persistent, chronic symptoms that can severely impact their quality-of-life. This condition often manifests as pain, tingling, numbness, and extreme cold sensitivity, affecting the hands, feet, and oral cavity - compromising a patient's ability to perform routine daily activities.

For many patients, peripheral neuropathy becomes the primary reason for dose reductions, treatment interruptions, and/or early discontinuation of oxaliplatin-based therapy, directly impacting therapeutic outcomes and survival benefits. With no approved treatments to prevent or reverse OIPN, oncologists must often make difficult trade-offs between maintaining treatment efficacy and preserving a patient's long-term quality of life. For this reason, some physicians prefer to give FOLFIRI in the first-line setting, even though it is less effective than FOLFOX.

BOLD-100's ability to increase anticancer efficacy in combination with FOLFOX while simultaneously mitigating OIPN represents a significant therapeutic breakthrough, potentially allowing patients to:



Complete full treatment cycles without requiring dose modifications or early discontinuation.

Maintain better functional independence and quality of life by reducing pain and sensory impairments.

Avoid long-term, irreversible nerve damage, which can persist for years after chemotherapy ends. Enhance overall treatment adherence and clinical outcomes by ensuring patients receive the full therapeutic benefit of first-line chemotherapy.

Ongoing Clinical Study and Future Outlook

Bold Therapeutics is currently enrolling FOLFOX-naïve second-line mCRC patients in a multinational randomized clinical study comparing FOLFOX vs. FOLFOX + BOLD-100 in various efficacy, safety, and quality-of-life endpoints. Bold Therapeutics anticipates this trial will further demonstrate BOLD-100's potential as a transformative therapy in early-line colorectal cancer, biliary tract cancer and other solid tumor indications.

Bold Therapeutics invites investors, strategic partners, clinical investigators and key opinion leaders to connect with the team at AACR to discuss these latest findings, the company's ongoing clinical development plans, and potential strategic collaborations.

About Bold Therapeutics Inc.

Bold Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative oncology treatments. The company's lead asset, BOLD-100, is a first-in-class selective GRP78 inhibitor that results in stress-induced apoptosis. With its novel mechanism-of-action and demonstrated clinical potential, BOLD-100 is actively being developed across multiple oncology indications.

