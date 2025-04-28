Battery Council International Announces Stryten's Mike Judd As New Chair

BCI Board to be sworn in at BCI Convention + Power Mart Expo on May 4 in San Antonio

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Council International (BCI) has announced new executive leadership appointments with Mike Judd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Stryten Energy, named the new Chairman of BCI's Board of Directors.

BCI also announced the following officers:



Shawn O'Connell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enersys, will serve as Vice Chairman.

Rick Heller, President and Chief Executive Officer at C&D Technologies, Inc./Trojan Battery will serve as Treasurer. Bill Moll, President GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc., will serve as Secretary.

"The battery industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation thanks to new technologies, new trade dynamics, and continued growth in demand for energy storage," said BCI's President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. "We are honored to have Stryten's Mike Judd as our newest Chairman of the Board, and look forward to his leadership to ensure BCI remains a driving force for innovation and excellence within the battery industry for many years to come."

BCI's Board of Directors will be formally sworn in at the association's annual BCI Convention + Power Mart Expo on May 4 in San Antonio.

Also elected to serve on the BCI Board for two-year terms were:



Thomas Bawart, Banner GmbH

Julie McClure, MAC Engineering and Equipment Co., Inc.

Sergio Moura, Acumuladores Moura SA

Chris Pruitt, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Christian Rosenkranz, Clarios

Chad Schuchmann, Daramic, LLC Nick Starita, Hollingsworth & Vose Company

The full list of BCI's Board of Directors is available at

About BCI

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. For more information, visit .

