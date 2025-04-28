NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + RSAC Rings NYSE Bell From San Francisco As Cybersecurity Conference Begins
The annual RSAC Conference begins in San Francisco today, bringing together leaders in the cybersecurity space to talk about the path ahead. Companies expected to attend include Microsoft, Alphabet, and CrowdStrike.
Tech earnings take center stage this week as Microsoft and Meta are set to report results on Wednesday, while Apple and Amazon will report on Thursday.
Markets anticipate the release of Friday's Jobs Report, expecting to show 130,000 jobs added last month. That would be down from March's better than anticipated 228,000 jobs.
Opening Bell
RSAC marks the start of their annual cybersecurity conference in San Francisco
Closing Bell
Goldman Sachs Asset Management celebrates their active Municipal Bond ETF offerings (NYSE Arca: GMUB, GUMI, GMNY, GCAL)
