KFC® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Chicken & Waffles And Debuts All-New Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup-it's bold, it's delicious, and it's back on our menu just in time for Mother's Day!" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.

As the dynamic duo returns to menus, KFC is sweetening the deal with a suite of wallet-friendly deals:



$7 Tenders and Waffle Box**: Enjoy three juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's® syrup.

$7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box**: Dig into two pieces of our world-famous juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe® or Extra CrispyTM, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth's® syrup.

$25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box**: Enjoy four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken (or six tenders), 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liège-style waffles, two individual fries, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.

Double Points on Chicken & Waffles Orders***: Get double points on KFC or the KFC app when ordering the $7 or $25 Chicken & Waffles offers via KFC Rewards .**

BOGO 8 pc. Chicken Bucket or 8 pc. Tenders****: NEW KFC Reward Members can snag this shareable deal. $10 Tuesday with Tenders*****: KFC is evolving its popular and bestselling $10 Tuesday Deal to introduce a NEW tenders option. On Tuesday only, choose from eight Original Recipe® tenders (plus four dipping sauces)-or eight pieces of classic fried chicken for only $10.

For moms and families craving KFC for Mother's Day, KFC is offering $0 delivery on all digital orders to make Mother's Day more finger lickin' good. Order delivery or Quick Pick-Up via the KFC app-Quick Pick-Up orders can be scheduled up to four days in advance, making it easy to plan Mother's Day celebrations.

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother's Day through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food. KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year. Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

*$0 delivery available only on KFC app and kfc at participating locations from 5/9/25-5/11/25. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Customer responsible for taxes, tips, and applicable regulatory fees.

**Prices and participation may vary while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

***Offer valid until 6/8/25. Only available on KFC or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account with purchase of a 3pc tenders Chicken & Waffles, 2pc dark meat Chicken and Waffles OR Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorite Box. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Bonus points only applied to eligible Chicken & Waffles products. No cash value. Non-transferrable.

****Only available on KFC or in the app for participating stores through KFC Rewards account with purchase of one (1) 8pc chicken on the bone or one (1) 8pc tenders. Free item is the same as purchased item, no substitutions. Must redeem offer via applicable banner prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per transaction.

*****Prices and participation may vary. Offer only available on 8 pc dark meat buckets OR 8pc tenders with 4 sauces purchased on Tuesdays. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

