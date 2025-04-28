As Teachers’ Responsibilities Increase, Community Support Remains Crucial, According To New Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a survey of teachers by DonorsChoose, educators underscore the role of community funding for their classrooms and report the need for more professional development

New York, New York, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education nonprofit DonorsChoose today released the findings of a new survey of U.S. public school teachers . According to the survey of over 2,500 educators who use DonorsChoose, teachers are taking on additional responsibilities and want more training to meet the wide-ranging needs of their students, including mental health.

Public school teachers continue spending hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket for their students' education, and many teachers are working second jobs to supplement their incomes. On average, teachers are spending $655 of their own money this school year to buy resources for their classrooms. However, without community and private sector support through DonorsChoose, teachers say that, on average, they would be spending over $1,400 out-of-pocket for their classrooms. Moreover, nearly 50 percent of teachers are working a second job to help pay the bills, with the most common jobs including tutoring, sports coaching, retail work, and bartending.

“Materials are becoming harder to purchase on our own,” says one Texas teacher.“My paycheck has not gone up, but supplies and things I need for my students have increased.”

The DonorsChoose survey also shows that more than 50 percent of teachers don't have the resources to prepare students for future careers, and they want more professional development to meet their students' needs. When asked which resources would help them prepare students for the future, teachers most often mentioned hands-on learning experiences for students such as vocational training, life skills and soft skills like financial literacy and resume writing, technology and specialized digital tools, literature that's up-to-date with the current job market, and resources for students with disabilities.

The school learning environment continues to need more staff and support, particularly for student well-being. Teachers in the survey most often cite funding, professional burnout, compensation and benefits, and their own and their students' mental health as the top challenges in their schools. The majority of teachers say that their school is somewhat understaffed and often report the need for social workers and mental health professionals.

Over 60 percent of educators are concerned or very concerned about their students' mental health, with high school teachers expressing the highest levels of concern. Teachers are also noticing that students struggle to stay engaged with school. More than 68 percent of teachers say that student attendance is a problem in their classroom. Again, high school educators are the most concerned group, and at underserved rural schools, the percentage of teachers noticing frequent absenteeism is slightly higher.

Despite the circumstances, over half of all educators in the DonorsChoose survey plan to teach for another decade, but they need continued resources to feel like they can stay in the profession. DonorsChoose asked teachers what would inspire them to keep teaching. They frequently mentioned increased salary, smaller class size, more time for preparation and planning, a more supportive school environment, and mental health support for educators.

“Our survey of public school teachers clearly demonstrates that teachers continue to take on additional burdens,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose.“Educators are not only teaching curriculum but also providing emotional support to their students when they can, all while spending money out-of-pocket for their classrooms and taking on second jobs to supplement their salaries. Teachers work hard to inspire future leaders sitting in classrooms right now, and they deserve to have our full support and the resources they need to feel successful in their profession.”

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6.4 million people and partners have contributed $1.7 billion to support over 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Juan Brizuela DonorsChoose ...