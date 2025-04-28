PE-Owned Ready Credit On Track For Sustained Growth With Disciplined Chief Outsiders Approach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO, Chris Wallner, used market insights to develop a repeatable go-to-market process to enable expansion into new verticals.

HOUSTON, TX, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the leading provider of fractional go-to-market strategy and execution , has published a new private equity (PE) fintech marketing case study. The customer success story describes how Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO, Chris Wallner, developed a repeatable go-to-market process to enable expansion into several vertical markets for Ready Credit , a PE-owned financial technology company.

Technology to Eliminate Cash Handling

Ready Credit's patented technology and process eliminates cash handling for organizations otherwise seeking to accommodate cash-paying customers. Following a private equity acquisition by Clarion Capital , company leaders sought marketing expertise to take the business to the next level. The new PE owners recommended Chief Outsiders.

Employing a hands-on approach, Wallner collected insights he used to develop a repeatable go-to-market process by interviewing customers and evaluating the competition. Execution of the process while monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) put the company on track for sustainable growth and increased valuation in less than a year.

Positioned to Scale and Improve Valuation

According to the study, Ready Credit is now positioned well to scale. And the company's EOY goals anticipate a significant increase in marketing qualified leads and sales qualified leads per month.

“Chris and Chief Outsiders put in place the process that allows us to get to market much quicker than before,” reported Brian Hedberg, CEO, Ready Credit.“It's money well spent to bring in a person with experience who builds confidence and spends the time to understand your business.”

“Chief Outsiders' contributions to Ready Credit's marketing, go-to-market plans, and website development have positioned Ready Credit for strong growth,” added Wallner.“We helped set them on a path to drive results and to improve future company valuation.”

Below are a few excerpts from the fintech marketing case study,“Ready Credit Builds Foundation for Growth with Disciplined Chief Outsiders Approach .”

Process Culture Established

Wallner's work left an indelible mark.“Chris established a marketing process culture to grow our business,” related Hedberg.“He set up how we go to market, down to the detailed diagrams and steps that helped us open new channels and emerging payments.”

“And to do all that in a very succinct way was extremely important for us,” he continued.“You want timely results and to establish processes and procedures that withstand the test of time and are embraced by your business.”

A Disciplined Approach

A disciplined marketing approach requires understanding where the opportunities are and having a process to pick and optimize the tools.“You can't do it all,” stated Wallner.“You must choose carefully the things that will have the highest impact and deliver them at the right time.”

“I would like to recognize the tremendous impact that Chris Wallner has had,” said Hedberg in a statement to the board.“In less than one year, he has guided us to think differently about how we go to market and crafted a digital marketing program that elevates our presence.”

Read the full case study >>

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services .

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm's cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry's first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders' proven Growth GearsTM process.

About Ready Credit

Ready Credit revolutionizes the way businesses handle payments-eliminating the hassle of cash while still serving cash-paying customers. For nearly 20 years, Ready Credit has enhanced payment experiences for businesses, municipalities, and consumers across thousands of locations throughout North America. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Ready Credit pioneered the patented Reverse ATMTM, delivering award-winning, secure transactional solutions that are faster, safer, and hassle-free.

Our suite of innovative solutions includes ReadySTATION® cash-to-card kiosks and the ReadyCARD® Prepaid Mastercard®, enabling the seamless conversion of cash into flexible, widely accepted digital payments. We also offer the ReadyCARD® Visa® Prepaid Card, providing the same convenience and accessibility for cash-preferred customers. Both cards are available in physical and virtual formats and are integrated for use with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. For added portability, ReadyFLEX® offers handheld flexibility to meet mobile or venue-specific needs. Our newest solution, ReadyPAYOUTSTM, is a cutting-edge digital compensation platform designed for businesses seeking efficient, secure, and scalable customer and employee reimbursement and payout capabilities.

Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and leading brands in entertainment, hospitality, transportation, and healthcare, Ready Credit empowers organizations to eliminate costs, boost revenue, and elevate the guest experience-helping businesses optimize payments.

READY CREDIT CONTACT : ...

CHIEF OUTSIDERS CONTACT : Sterling Wilkinson, ...

Attachment

Ready Credit, a PE-owned financial technology company

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders ...