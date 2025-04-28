Arms Cyber Selected for Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fulton, MD, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber , a pioneer of the first Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) anti-ransomware solution, is pleased to announce it has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program . This global invitation-only program is designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups by providing access to Microsoft's extensive resources, technology, and enterprise network.​

The Pegasus Program offers a robust platform for startups to rapidly scale by connecting them with Microsoft's vast enterprise ecosystem. "​Being selected for the Microsoft Pegasus Program is a significant milestone for Arms Cyber," said Bob Kruse, CEO of Arms Cyber. "​This collaboration enables us to benefit from Microsoft's technological expertise and global reach, enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge ransomware defense solutions to a much broader audience."​

Arms Cyber's innovative and patented AMTD platform transforms traditional cybersecurity measures like EDR by creating a dynamic and unpredictable environment that disrupts even the most sophisticated ransomware attacks. Combined with preemptive prevention, dynamic deceptive tripwires for detection, and stealth archival for resilient data backup, the Arms Cyber platform stops ransomware that others can't.

"​Arms Cyber's commitment to redefining ransomware defense aligns with our mission to support startups that drive technological innovation," said Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity, Microsoft for Startups. "​We look forward to collaborating with Arms Cyber to bring their innovative solutions to our enterprise customers."​

The relationship with Microsoft underscores Arms Cyber's dedication to providing state-of-the-art ransomware defense solutions and marks a pivotal step in the company's growth trajectory.​

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber is the first Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) anti-ransomware solution. Arms Cyber uses a multilayered, defense-in-depth approach that combats ransomware at every stage of execution. We transform traditional defenses into a moving maze that disorients and disrupts even the most advanced attackers. From initial intrusion to attempts at evasion to malicious payload execution, Arms Cyber provides the defenses you need but don't have. Learn more at armscyber.com .

