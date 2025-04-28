Parentshield Mobile Network Extends Protective Features To Support Elderly Mobile Users

Elderly man protected by ParentShield

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ParentShield , a mobile network originally developed to safeguard children, is now being adopted by families seeking to protect elderly relatives from phone scams and fraud.

Designed to support children's early steps into mobile phone independence, ParentShield's features are now proving valuable for vulnerable seniors. The company reports a growing number of adult customers using its services to help elderly family members maintain mobile connectivity while reducing exposure to unwanted calls and messages.

“Removing a mobile phone isn't a solution for older people who rely on their devices to stay in touch with family and friends” said Graham Tyers, CEO of ParentShield.“Families are looking for ways to maintain that essential contact while adding an extra layer of security.”

ParentShield includes several features that are being used to support elderly mobile users:

Closed User Group: In Ultra-Secure Mode, phones can be set to allow communication only with trusted contacts.

New Correspondent Alerts: Families receive notifications when the phone is contacted by an unknown number.

Time Controls: Communication windows can be set to manage when calls and texts are permitted.

ParentShield SIM cards work in any unlocked mobile phone, providing an option for families seeking to manage mobile phone use while maintaining independence.

The increased interest from families supporting elderly users highlights the broader applicability of mobile safety measures initially designed for children.

For further information about using ParentShield for vulnerable adults, visit: /senior

