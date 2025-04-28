Fake Identity Racket Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested With Stash Of Fraudulent Documents

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The central district police of Delhi have successfully dismantled a significant fake identity racket, arresting three individuals involved in the creation and sale of forged documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, and birth certificates.

The arrests were made after a comprehensive raid on a shop in Chitli Qabar in the national capital. The accused were operating their illegal business from this shop only.

The accused, identified as Ashish, Satish @ Jimmy, and Md Firoz, were apprehended on April 19, 2025, after a coordinated operation by the PP Turkman Gate police team. The police recovered a substantial cache of forged documents during the raid. The cache seized included 121 Aadhaar cards, 73 fake PAN cards, 181 voter ID cards, and several counterfeit educational mark sheets.

In addition to the fraudulent documents, three laptops and six hard disks containing document editing software and templates used for fabricating official IDs were seized.

The gang was actually being operated with a highly sophisticated method. They were using fake rubber thumb impressions and pre-recorded iris scans. The accused were able to access the Aadhaar update system and alter demographic details. They also created fraudulent documents, including birth certificates and PAN cards, to back up their requests for changes in Aadhaar information, making the forged identities appear legitimate. These documents were then sold to individuals seeking fake identities for various illicit purposes.

The police are continuing their investigation into the extent of the financial and identity fraud caused by this racket. They are working to identify the full scope of individuals affected by these forged documents and are actively pursuing the absconding accused, Toshif. The accused arrested are Ashish (26 years old), son of Charan Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, Satish @ Jimmy (36 years old), from Uttam Nagar, Delhi and Md Firoz, from Gali Garhiya, Daryaganj, Delhi.