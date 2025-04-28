403
Israeli Forces Free Eleven Palestinians from Gaza
(MENAFN) According to witnesses, the Israeli army freed an additional 11 civilians on Monday from the Gaza Strip, individuals who had been detained during Israel's military actions in the territory.
A Local broadcaster, citing eyewitness accounts, reported that the released Palestinians were freed at the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing situated in southern Gaza.
A medical source stated that the 11 Palestinians were transported by vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for necessary medical evaluations.
The Israeli army has not issued any statement regarding these releases.
Over the preceding months, the Israeli army has reportedly released numerous Palestinians from Gaza without any prior communication or accord with the Palestinian authorities.
Israel’s Prison Authority has confirmed the detention of 1,747 Palestinians from Gaza within its prison facilities. However, Palestinians estimate that the actual number held in army-operated prisons reaches into the thousands.
The Israeli army recommenced its offensive on Gaza on March 18th, thereby ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January 19th.
Tragically, more than 52,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Gaza as a result of a severe Israeli military campaign that began in October 2023.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its military actions in the enclave.
