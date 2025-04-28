BAYADA Celebrates 50Th Anniversary By Giving Away 50 Prizes And Continuing Education To Nurses During Nurses Week 2025

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAYADA Home Health Care is marking its 50th anniversary by honoring nurses nationwide during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, with a series of special initiatives designed to recognize their invaluable contributions and to support their professional growth. As part of this milestone celebration, BAYADA is giving away 50 shopping sprees to nurses and offering free continuing education to express deep appreciation for their dedication to providing compassionate care.

"Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, and at BAYADA, we recognize and celebrate their dedication not just during Nurses Week, but every day," said David Baiada, BAYADA CEO. "This year, as we celebrate 50 years of service, we are thrilled to offer expanded opportunities for nurses to be recognized, rewarded, and empowered in their vital work."

50th Anniversary Giveaway - 50 Nurses Win $250 Shopping Sprees: BAYADA will award 50 nurses a personalized shopping spree worth $250 each. Winners can choose from a curated selection of self-care essentials, travel gear, outdoor must-haves, beauty favorites, and more. This giveaway is a token of gratitude for the tireless work nurses do.

Nurses may enter the giveaway at NursesWeek .

Free Continuing Education (CE) Course - Domestic Violence Awareness: BAYADA is committed to supporting nurses' professional development and empowering them to address critical patient needs. This year, the nonprofit is sponsoring an online Continuing Education (CE) course, "Domestic Violence Awareness for Healthcare Personnel," free to all nurses May 1-June 30 through Nurse. This course equips nurses with the knowledge and skills to identify and support individuals experiencing domestic violence and abuse. The course offers two ANCC contact hours.

Register for " Domestic Violence Awareness for Healthcare Personnel at Nurse, free May 1-June 30.

Celebrating Nurses' Stories: Throughout Nurses Week, BAYADA will spotlight inspiring home health care nurses from across the country on its social media channels. These stories will highlight the impact of nurses, celebrate their contributions, and showcase the meaningful work they do at BAYADA. Follow BAYADA on:



Why Nurses Belong @ BAYADA

BAYADA's commitment to nurses extends beyond Nurses Week. The organization continually strives to support nurses' well-being, promote their professional growth, and empower them to thrive in their careers.

"We are deeply grateful for the compassion, excellence, and reliable dedication that nurses bring to their work every day," Baiada added. "During Nurses Week and throughout the year, we are committed to providing the resources and recognition they deserve."

For more information about BAYADA's Nurses Week initiatives and its commitment to supporting nurses, visit NursesWeek .

ABOUT BAYADA

Celebrating 50 years of care that comes from the heart, BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider with over 370 locations across the United States and in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Since 1975, BAYADA has been earning the public trust by helping people stay safe at home and by caring for them with compassion, excellence, and reliability, the core values expressed in its statement of purpose, The BAYADA Way ®.

BAYADA is proud to support clients of all ages and abilities with a full range of personalized nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and personal care services. Always anticipating future trends, BAYADA is building a movement of stakeholders to transform home health care so millions can receive the essential services they need.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kirkpatrick

419-350-4963

[email protected]

SOURCE BAYADA Home Health Care

