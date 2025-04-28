The Vitamin Shoppe® Fuels The Old Glory Ultra Relay With Team RWB To Support Veterans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Starting May 2, twelve U.S. military veterans will embark on a 3,000-mile relay run from San Diego, CA, to Washington, D.C., carrying a single American "Old Glory" flag the entire way. Their mission is to set a world record and raise awareness for veterans' wellness, powered in part by essential nutrition from The Vitamin Shoppe and its top sports nutrition partners.

The relay takes off from the deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego harbor. Running nonstop in 7-to-8-minute miles, these elite endurance athletes are expected to arrive at the finish line at the future home of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall between May 17 and 19, dependent on pace.

To fuel this history-making journey, The Vitamin Shoppe has teamed up with BodyTech ® , JOCKO FUEL , RAW Nutrition , REDCON1 , and 1st Phorm to donate premium performance products to the Old Glory Ultra Relay team-ranging from protein powders and hydration mixes to pre-workouts, BCAAs, multivitamins, and more.

Catch the Action at Your Local Store

The Old Glory Ultra Relay will pass directly by select locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, where local communities are invited to join in the excitement:



May 4 – Tempe, AZ (Tempe Marketplace, 2040 E Rio Salado Pkwy)

May 16 – Knoxville, TN (Turkey Creek, 10950 Parkside Dr.) Date subject to pace May 17 – Charlottesville, VA (1650 Rio Rd. East) Date subject to pace

Join us at these locations on the scheduled dates from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM for in-store celebrations with giveaways, meet-and-greets with off-duty members of the Old Glory Ultra Relay team, and the chance to personally cheer on runners as they pass by with Old Glory in hand. (Please confirm timing with each store, as dates and times may shift based on the relay pace.)

A History of Partnership to Support Veterans

"As an organization deeply committed to the health and wellness of our communities, The Vitamin Shoppe and our Health Enthusiast teams are honored to support the Old Glory Ultra Relay and the powerful mission of Team RWB," said Lee Wright, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "We'll be cheering for these incredible runners along the route, and we're proud to help fuel their mission with essential nutrition support from our partner brands. As the son of a career U.S. Army officer who grew up on military bases, I know firsthand how impactful Team RWB's community-building and advocacy is for veterans and their families."

Since 2020, The Vitamin Shoppe has continuously grown its support of Team RWB, raising over $280,000 for its veteran wellness initiatives. Today, Team RWB serves more than 250,000 members-including veterans, service members, and their families-through community events, fitness programs, and year-round support in 150+ chapters nationwide.

"I have learned from the experts at The Vitamin Shoppe that as I continue to train, my body needs different nutritional supplements to keep up my strength and pace," said Dr. Mary E. Kreis, one of the 12 Old Glory Ultra Relay runners and a 55-year-old former U.S. Army Major. "I visit The Vitamin Shoppe whenever I have questions about nutrition and supplement options. I always leave with answers, having learned about what is available on the market and what my body needs."

Learn More. Support the Cause.

The 12 runners of the Old Glory Ultra Relay include decorated Army Rangers, wounded warriors, a Green Beret, West Point graduates, and more-each with a powerful story of service, sacrifice, and resilience. Learn more about each of these athletes and patriots, follow the flag along its cross-country journey, and donate to the cause at teamrwb/old-glory-ultra-relay .

As part of this year's partnership, Altered Strength from BodyTech® Elite-available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM-is proud to be the official pre-workout formula of Team RWB. For every unit sold through July 2025, The Vitamin Shoppe will donate $1 to Team RWB, up to a maximum donation of $20,000 during the sponsorship period.

Military Mondays continue year-round at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, with 20% off all in-store purchases for veterans and active-duty military. (Terms and conditions apply; in-store only on Mondays and must present valid military ID to qualify.)

For more information about The Vitamin Shoppe, visit .

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts HereTM. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 650 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super SupplementsTM banners and via its website, . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and America's leading health and wellness community for the military-connected community. Team RWB's events and programs empower Veterans and Service Members to build a healthy lifestyle focused on four pillars: physical health, mental health, genuine relationships, and a sense of purpose. With over 250,000 members across the nation, Team RWB is enriching lives and local communities through both in-person events and dynamic in-app programming. Visit teamrwb to get involved.

