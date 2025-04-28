Readybid Accelerates Global Business Travel Recovery With Scalable Hotel Sourcing Solutions

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global business travel rebounds, ReadyBid is helping organizations reclaim control over hotel sourcing with its powerful, user-friendly Hotel RFP platform. Trusted by hundreds of corporate travel teams and travel management companies, ReadyBid's technology is built to support dynamic, cost-conscious sourcing across all regions and industries.

With traditional RFP cycles becoming increasingly complex-especially in global markets-travel teams are demanding tools that are adaptable, automated, and efficient. ReadyBid meets that demand by combining a robust hotel database with flexible sourcing templates, automated bid negotiation tools, and built-in audit support. The result: a seamless end-to-end solution for managing any Hotel RFP program, regardless of size or geography.

"Travel managers today need agility," says Reza Abedin, Senior Client Onboarding Lead at ReadyBid. "Whether they're managing 10 properties or 300, ReadyBid empowers them to work smarter, move faster, and achieve better outcomes-all without being locked into outdated or overpriced systems."

As a preferred hotel RFP tool for global sourcing initiatives, ReadyBid helps clients:



Create and launch RFPs within minutes using GBTA-approved templates

Track bid activity in real time, including hotel response and engagement status

Conduct automated rate audits and ensure data integrity across platforms

Benchmark hotel bids against industry norms to improve negotiating leverage

Customize hotel directories aligned to key office and travel locations Export final agreements and rate load instructions directly to OBT systems

In 2024 alone, ReadyBid helped corporate clients negotiate more than $35M in contracted rates , with post-RFP audits identifying significant cost avoidance opportunities. Companies are leveraging ReadyBid not just for better rates-but for greater transparency, compliance, and operational visibility in their travel programs.

ReadyBid's flexible pricing model -including self-service, hybrid, and fully managed programs-makes it accessible to organizations of all sizes. As demand for smarter travel management tools grows, ReadyBid stands out as a scalable and affordable solution to help organizations drive savings, ensure compliance, and elevate traveler experience.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a next-generation Hotel RFP solution that enables corporate travel teams and TMCs to manage sourcing programs with precision and ease. Founded by hotel sourcing experts, ReadyBid helps organizations around the world drive value, improve compliance, and simplify hotel contracting. For more information, visit .

