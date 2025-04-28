Unionmain Homes Debuts New Eastland Model Home In Celina's Cambridge Crossing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "UnionMain Homes is proud to introduce the Eastland model at Cambridge Crossing, a home that blends thoughtful-design with a sophisticated, North-Texas lifestyle," said Tim Gehan, UnionMain Homes CEO. "With top-rated schools, abundant outdoor amenities, and our signature quality, Cambridge Crossing is the perfect place for families to thrive."

The Eastland , a stunning two-story residence, showcases high-end finishes that elevate both its interior and exterior, reflecting the unique style and individuality of its homeowners.

This light-filled floorplan offers five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, designed for comfort and versatility. A covered front porch welcomes you into a gracious foyer, leading to a private study with elegant French doors-perfect for a quiet retreat. Nearby, a flexible space adapts to a formal dining room, media room, or creative haven.

At the core of the Eastland lies the heart of the home, an expansive main living area, where soaring ceilings and natural light create an inviting atmosphere. The dreamy kitchen is a centerpiece, featuring a large island, ample storage, a walk-in pantry, and seamless views of the cozy living room and breakfast nook. This open-concept design flows effortlessly to a covered outdoor living space, ideal for entertaining or relaxing in style.

The primary suite boasts a vaulted ceiling with optional exposed beams. Its opulent en-suite bathroom includes dual vanities, a soaking tub, a spacious shower, and a generous walk-in closet. A second main floor bedroom features a private full bath and walk-in closet. A well-placed powder bath, laundry room, and mudroom enhance the main level's functionality.

The second floor is designed for fun, featuring three bedrooms, a game room, and a cozy loft. Bedrooms two and three share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while bedroom four enjoys its own full bath. The game room and loft provide versatile spaces for play.

Cambridge Crossing offers resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday living. Cool off or let the kids splash in the pool. Scenic trails weave throughout the community, perfect for walking, biking, or soaking in views. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, with cutting-edge machines, or gather in the indoor kitchen and multi-purpose room.

Choose from seven floorplans, ranging from 2,491 to 3,948 square feet, these homes combine versatility with quality and are backed by a 10-year new home warranty.

The Eastland model home officially opens April 28th. We invite realtors, new-home buyers, and the community to visit us and explore what UnionMain living is all about.

The models are open for walk-ins and by appointment at: 2229 Pinner Court, Celina, TX 75009. Schedule a sales counselor at [email protected] or 469-813-8700. Visit UnionMain Homes Texas communities for more information.

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 50 years of homebuilding experience, UnionMain is committed to creating better living environments for homeowners. UnionMain Homes specializes in building with energy-efficient construction materials to deliver comfortable homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each community is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.

