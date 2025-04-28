Expanseft Mourns The Passing Of Founder And CEO Andrew Siden

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Siden, our Founder, CEO, colleague, and dear friend. Andrew's passion, leadership, and unwavering commitment shaped ExpanseFT into the company it is today. His loss leaves a tremendous void, both professionally and personally, for all of us who had the privilege to know and work alongside him.

ExpanseFT will continue to operate without interruption. To ensure stability and continuity, the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Gaspar, who has been serving as our Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. Michael Pruzan, a longtime Board member since 2008, has been appointed Executive Chairman. Together with the leadership team, they remain committed to carrying forward the vision and values Andrew instilled in all of us.

We extend our deepest condolences to Andrew's family, friends, and everyone touched by his remarkable life.

SOURCE ExpanseFT

