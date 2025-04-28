Vision Films To Release Award-Winning Animated Feature 'Dalia And The Red Book' For North American Audiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "...reminiscent of the dark fantasy settings of Guillermo Del Toro in films like Pan's Labyrinth, and ... channels Coraline and The Neverending Story, with hints of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli." – Bradley Gibson, Film Threat

Synopsis : When the daughter of a famous author finds her late father's unfinished novel, she is drawn into its magical world by some of the characters who wish to complete the story on their own. Taken to their fictional world, she teams up with a heroic goat, the character she created, to ensure the story is finished as her father intended, and before she is stuck in their world forever. Watch the trailer: HERE

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films, says "Dalia & The Red Book presents a universal message about family and friendship through its distinctive and uniquely creative storytelling. It's an exciting ride for all ages."

Producer Guido Rud shares, "We are honored to release our gem with Vision Films, they are the perfect fit for a wide multi-platform release across North America."

The film premiered at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, one of the biggest showcases for international prestige animation, and enjoyed a global theatrical release in over 60 territories. It has been nominated for Best Animation at the PLATINO Awards, recognizing the very best of Ibero-American feature films and series.

Dalia & The Red Book will be available May 6, 2025 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada and followed by DVD at major online retailers. For more information, please visit and follow @FilmSharks and @DaliayelLibroRojo

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.