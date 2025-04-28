PBA Leadership Announces $5 Million Gift To God-Sized Dreams Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Scheduled for completion in January 2026, the business hall will be home to PBA's AACSB-accredited Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. School of Business and is the first project to be completed under the God-Sized Dreams campaign launched in November 2022. The campaign aims to enhance PBA's West Palm Beach campus through construction and other physical enhancements to improve the student experience both inside and outside the classroom.

Founded in 1968, the private Christian university offers 100 different programs and pathways, including undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. PBA's mission is to equip students to grow in wisdom, lead with conviction and serve God boldly. The University's goal through the God-Sized Dreams campaign is to maximize available land on its 19-acre West Palm Beach campus to strengthen its mission and respond to the needs of its students and the community.

"Buddy Raney, who was honored as a 2023 PBA American Free Enterprise Day companion medalist, exemplifies what is possible through passion, hard work and a Christ-centered focus," said Dr. Debra A. Schwinn, PBA president. "We are so grateful for this gift. Buddy and Connie's partnership with PBA will allow students to be mentored by leaders who can empower and provide encouragement on navigating personal challenges, capitalize on their God-given passions, and pay it forward by helping others. The Raney's contribution is not merely a financial investment but a powerful testimony of faith and perseverance."

Buddy and Connie Raney owned and operated the very successful Raney Construction holdings from 1997 until their sale to Dallas-based Builders FirstSource in 2019.

"I took the less traditional path and quit school at 16 years old," said Buddy Raney. "In my adolescence, I battled with addiction and eventually was able to release that foothold by giving my life to the Lord. That freedom eventually led me to start Raney Construction Inc., which ended up being very successful despite some economic downturns. The business continued to prosper after we bought a truss plant in 2008 and then expanded it from a 90,000 square-foot building to 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in 2014.

"The most transformative times were later in my career," continued Mr. Raney. "In 2019, Builders FirstSource offered to buy our business – leading me to sell what I had known for most of my life. I hinged most of my identity on who 'Buddy Raney' was through my business, which led me to an extreme identity crisis."

The Raneys say their belief in God-sized dreams inspired their gift to PBA.

"We hope and pray that this gift will encourage students to think outside the box and pursue their God-given dreams," said Connie Raney, a published author who has written several books about their experiences. "Entrepreneurs are dreamers who figure out how to make it happen, and we want to be a part of that. We truly believe that having faith and Jesus at the forefront can build the business landscape beyond what we've seen. We're excited to see how this gift can support students in their journey, and perhaps one day, recruit them for our legacy of impact."

The Raney Center for Free Enterprise will offer a comprehensive program of study on the moral foundations of free enterprise and provide resources and learning opportunities to students, faculty and the public regarding the human flourishing that results from the free enterprise system.

"The Raneys also have a heart for inspiring students to think innovatively and boldly pursue their dreams, and the center will create an environment that fosters training and mentorship," said Dr. Schwinn. "I love how this beautifully aligns with our goals for the Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Business Hall, to provide students with world-class resources that develop well-rounded business leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving business landscape, preparing them not only to be employees, but also employers."

In addition to the newly established Raney Center for Free Enterprise, the 125,000 square-foot, six-story Marshall and Vera Lea Rinker Business Hall will feature dedicated space for two of PBA's established Centers of Excellence - the Titus Center for Franchising and the LeMieux Center for Public Policy. It will also host the 300+ seat tiered Titus Lecture Hall, a stock trading room, multi-purpose classrooms and executive style conference spaces. The new business hall marks a significant step in PBA's ongoing commitment to the Palm Beaches. For more information on PBA's campus enhancement plans, visit href="" rel="nofollow" pba

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Slatkow & Husak Public Relations

Lauren Eissey

[email protected] or 561-278-0850

SOURCE Palm Beach Atlantic