Bitget Wallet Enables Early Token Trading With Pump.Fun And Four.Meme Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration gives users direct access to pre-bonded tokens on Solana, reducing barriers for early participation







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced a new product update that enables users to access and interact with pre-bonded tokens from leading meme launch platforms pump.fun and This new feature, available on the latest version (V8.33) of the Bitget Wallet App, allows users to view, sort, and trade meme tokens at both the“New” and“Bonding” stages-without leaving the app.

With this new feature, Bitget Wallet users can now navigate the fast-paced meme coin space more efficiently. Tokens can be filtered by launch progress and creation time, providing early access to emerging projects directly from the mobile end. This reduces the need to monitor multiple platforms and significantly improves the user experience for traders seeking to discover early-stage assets with high growth potential.

The update comes as meme coins experience renewed momentum in on-chain trading activity. Platforms like and have seen rapid adoption by a wide range of users looking to participate in early-stage token launches. In response, wallets and trading tools are evolving to better support this trend by offering more real-time and in-app discovery functions tailored to meme market dynamics.

"With the resurgence of meme token activity, users need tools that allow them to move quickly and stay informed," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Our updated feature represents our commitment to building tools that adapt to user behavior and market shifts, helping traders stay one step ahead."

For more information, please visit Bitget Wallet official X .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at