Reshape Lifesciences® Receives Notice Of Allowance For Key U.S. Patent Related To An Intragastric Balloon System

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that the company has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 18/241,151, entitled,“Intragastric Device.” When issued, the patent will cover claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a swallowable capsule with a self-sealing fill valve and a degradable release valve designed to deflate and open the valve around three months after inflation with saline liquid, and configured for natural excretion after deflation, among other claim features. Once issued, the patent will provide protection into at least January 2031, without accounting for a potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).

“This key patent allowance marks a major milestone, significantly strengthening our intellectual property portfolio and securing broad protection for our innovative intragastric balloon system,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences.“Since filing our initial patent application in 2011, we have secured over 50 patents related to our intragastric balloon system. ReShape Lifesciences now boasts a robust portfolio of more than 160 patents issued and pending, encompassing a diverse array of innovative and protected technologies. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen the protective 'moat' around our product portfolio, innovation pipeline, and commercialization efforts. Additionally, when appropriate, we will act decisively to protect our position through strategic, non-dilutive funding.”

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and Lap-Band® 2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .

As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape's Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the DBSNTM system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System will be owned by Biorad.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the promise of the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the potential path to commercialization of the technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

