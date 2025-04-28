403
Trump Eyes Renewed Diplomatic Approach with North Korea
(MENAFN) Sources indicate that the team advising the US President Donald Trump is exploring a renewed diplomatic approach towards North Korea, drawing parallels to the engagement strategy employed during his initial time in office.
Trump made history by holding multiple in-person meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, commencing with the Singapore summit in 2018, followed by Hanoi in 2019, and an encounter within the Korean Peninsula's demilitarized zone later the same year. He remains the only sitting US president to have engaged in direct negotiations with a North Korean leader.
Sources reported on Sunday that Trump has communicated to his team his desire to re-establish contact with Kim, possibly through direct meetings. According to an unnamed senior official, the administration is “convening agencies to understand where the North Koreans are today.” “A lot has changed in the last four years. We are evaluating, diagnosing and talking about potential avenues, including engagement.”
The current initiative is reportedly not a primary focus for the White House at this stage and involves discussions with external specialists, including former government officials and policy research organizations, according to the report. The media source posits that Washington's influence over Pyongyang has diminished compared to the latter part of the 2010s, citing North Korea's advancements in its military, including nuclear weapons, and its strengthened relationships with China and Russia.
