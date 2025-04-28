Silicom Reports Q1 2025 Results
|
-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –
|
Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
51,171
|
|
$
|
51,283
|
Marketable securities
|
|
20,919
|
|
|
20,860
|
Accounts receivables: Trade, net
|
|
13,352
|
|
|
11,748
|
Accounts receivables: Other
|
|
6,041
|
|
|
4,839
|
Inventories
|
|
39,901
|
|
|
41,060
|
Total current assets
|
|
131,384
|
|
|
129,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
4,893
|
|
|
6,839
|
Assets held for employees' severance benefits
|
|
1,440
|
|
|
1,483
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
3,098
|
|
|
3,055
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,334
|
|
|
2,300
|
Right of Use
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
6,942
|
Total assets
|
$
|
149,688
|
|
$
|
150,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
8,171
|
|
$
|
6,477
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
7,850
|
|
|
6,945
|
Lease Liabilities
|
|
1,678
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
17,699
|
|
|
15,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Liabilities
|
|
4,552
|
|
|
4,797
|
Liability for employees' severance benefits
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
2,649
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
157
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
25,012
|
|
|
22,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital
|
|
74,756
|
|
|
73,859
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(54,766)
|
|
|
(53,512)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
104,686
|
|
|
107,492
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
124,676
|
|
|
127,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
149,688
|
|
$
|
150,409
|
Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-month period
|
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales
|
|
|
$
|
14,385
|
|
$
|
14,365
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
10,110
|
|
|
10,326
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
4,275
|
|
|
4,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
4,926
|
|
|
4,921
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
1,520
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
1,061
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
7,490
|
|
|
7,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(3,215)
|
|
|
(3,463)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
399
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(2,512)
|
|
|
(3,064)
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
368
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,806)
|
|
$
|
(3,432)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
|
$
|
(0.55)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to
|
|
|
|
5,735
|
|
|
6,274
|
Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-month period
|
|
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
4,275
|
|
$
|
4,039
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
61
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
4,352
|
|
$
|
4,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,215)
|
|
$
|
(3,463)
|
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
61
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
689
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,391)
|
|
$
|
(2,713)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,806)
|
|
$
|
(3,432)
|
|
Operating income (loss) adjustments
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
750
|
|
(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
(119)
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
353
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,101)
|
|
$
|
(2,372)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,806)
|
|
$
|
(3,432)
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
61
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
313
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
176
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
200
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
(119)
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
353
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,101)
|
|
$
|
(2,372)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
|
$
|
(0.55)
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation (*)
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logo:
