Tint World® Automotive Styling Centerstm Promotes Jonathan Norman To President Amid Record Growth And Franchise Expansion

Since joining Tint World as CIO, Norman has overseen the organization's investment portfolio and played a key role in enhancing profitability and scalability system wide. His promotion to President reflects the company's confidence in his leadership as Tint World continues to scale operations and pursue strategic growth opportunities across its franchise system.

"Jonathan's impact on our brand has been immediate and significant," said Charles Bonfiglio , Founder and CEO of Tint World®. "His deep knowledge of investment strategy, franchise development, and operational excellence makes him the ideal leader to help guide Tint World through our most ambitious chapter yet."

With more than 20 years of experience in investment structuring, franchise operations, and business development, Norman previously served as a multi-unit Franchisee and partner for brands such as Planet Fitness and Nekter Juice Bar. He also brings first-hand experience as a member of multiple franchise advisory councils.

"Tapping into this opportunity to lead Tint World as President is an incredible honor," said Jonathan Norman . "With our technology, support systems, vendor partnerships, and model built for multi-unit growth and success, I'm excited to continue driving value for our franchisees and partners around the world."

Tint World® is consistently recognized among the top automotive styling franchise brands, with a reputation for high-quality service, multiple revenue streams, and a systems-driven business model that supports long-term franchisee success. The company prides itself on being America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting franchise, with a national presence and growing global footprint that reflects the strength of its brand and the demand for its services.

About Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, automotive electronics, and vehicle accessories.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM includes Residential, Commercial, and Marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations across the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or Tint World