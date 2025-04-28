Telemanipulators LLC Welcomes Field Service Technician Pete Dudley

In 2018, Telemanipulators LLC was spun off from Tru Motion Products, LLC, and is a distributor for Central Research Laboratories (CRL). The company also provides rebuilt telemanipulators along with a full offering of parts and services. Other Radiopharma services include rebuilt hot cells, hot cell relocation, and hot cell removal.

