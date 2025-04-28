Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Telemanipulators LLC Welcomes Field Service Technician Pete Dudley

2025-04-28 08:31:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Anthony Suneson, Manager, stated "It is an absolute honor to have Pete Dudley join us. There is no one more knowledgeable worldwide about CRL manipulators. We are very excited to start getting Pete out to CRL customer sites so they can once again start receiving the quality service they have been accustomed to for many years."

About Telemanipulators LLC:

In 2018, Telemanipulators LLC was spun off from Tru Motion Products, LLC, and is a distributor for Central Research Laboratories (CRL). The company also provides rebuilt telemanipulators along with a full offering of parts and services. Other Radiopharma services include rebuilt hot cells, hot cell relocation, and hot cell removal.

CONTACT: Anthony Suneson [email protected] 704-982-9242

SOURCE Telemanipulators LLC

