Pompano Beach's Dr. John Crescitelli Elevates Patient Care With New MDVIP Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an MDVIP affiliate, Dr. Crescitelli maintains a smaller practice size, allowing him to spend more time with each patient to focus on disease prevention and early detection, as well as help manage chronic conditions. His practice offers other conveniences, including same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and the ability to reach him 24/7 on his personal cell phone.

"I take great pride in providing personalized, attentive care to families in the community and believe in a holistic mind, body and spirit approach to medicine," said Dr. Crescitelli, who serves patients in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lighthouse Point and the Coral Springs/Parkland area. "MDVIP's patient-centered model allows me to take it to the next level where I have more time to actively listen to all of a patient's concerns and utilize my 25 years of diagnostic experience to help them address chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and lipid disorders, as well as more complex issues, such as musculoskeletal and chronic pulmonary conditions."

Annual Wellness Program

For an annual membership fee, patients receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health status. Using the results, Dr. Crescitelli provides personalized wellness coaching and tools to help patients make better lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their specific goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Research shows that patients receiving care in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Data from eleven peer-reviewed published studies support this, demonstrating:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP maintains unrivaled patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceeding 90%.

About Dr. John Crescitelli

Dr. Crescitelli earned a dual bachelor's degree in biology and psychology from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in South Florida. He completed his internship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his residency in Family Medicine at North Broward Hospital District in Fort Lauderdale. Dr. Crescitelli is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and incorporates alternative and complementary therapies into his care to help patients improve their quality of life. To learn more about Dr. Crescitelli or to join his practice, visit .

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. The company offers medical practice solutions customized to meet the needs of doctors and patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

