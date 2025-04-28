Palo Alto Networks Bolsters SASE Capabilities For Modern Workplace

Unveils Prisma Access Browser 2.0, the world's only SASE-native secure browser, perfect for the perimeterless, cloud-first world

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced its latest advancements in Prisma ® SASE , the industry's most comprehensive secure access service edge (SASE) solution, including the unveiling of Prisma Access Browser 2.0, the world's only SASE-native secure browser. Prisma Access Browser 2.0, along with Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and expanded cloud presence with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), are new Prisma SASE capabilities designed to secure generative AI (GenAI) usage, improve user experience and enhance operational resilience in the modern workplace.

Eighty-five percent of work today is happening in browsers, leading to potential data exposure and monitoring gaps. Palo Alto Networks 2025 Unit 42 Incident Report found that almost half (44%) of security incidents involved malicious activities initiated or enabled through employees' browsers, such as phishing, URL redirect abuse and malware downloads.

"A secure browser extends SASE protection to where knowledge workers spend most of their time, securing third-party access, supporting BYOD, and reducing an organization's reliance on legacy infrastructure like VDI," said John Grady, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia. "Palo Alto Networks unique approach of integrating its Prisma Access Browser with Prisma SASE helps organizations extend the same protection from advanced threats, user experience monitoring, and GenAI app protection from the network into the browser, ensuring users are protected, efficient, and productive."

Uniquely the combination of Prisma SASE with Prisma Access Browser delivers safe, fast, policy-driven access to everything the modern workforce needs - without compromising experience or security. To further enable enterprises to browse securely from any device or any location, Prisma Access Browser 2.0 includes the following new capabilities:



Safely enabling GenAI use and protecting data in real time: Prisma Access Browser 2.0 now helps secure GenAI adoption with real-time visibility, access control and user coaching to accurately secure sensitive data at the last mile (e.g., clipboard, print, screenshots, typing), with LLM-powered context-based classification preventing unintentional leaks or breaches.

Defending against new sophisticated web attacks: Prisma Access Browser 2.0 delivers new protection powered by Precision AI® to detect evasive and targeted attacks such as AI-generated cloaking and SaaS-hosted phishing attacks in real time. This includes attacks such as evasive AI-generated code and malicious injections into compromised websites, which cannot be reliably detected outside of the browser. Delivering a reimagined user experience: Prisma Access Browser 2.0 delivers maximum performance for modern web and SaaS applications, yet still provides users with the ability to easily launch legacy infrastructure such as VDI applications from the same browser for a unified experience.

"In the AI-first era, safeguarding customer data and intellectual property is paramount," said Aathir Ahad, CISO, Wipro Limited. "Prisma Access Browser aligns with our Zero Trust strategy and our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for rapid threat prevention, enhanced user experience, and robust data & privacy protection."

"Secure browsers are absolutely essential for the modern workforce because today's work is increasingly remote, cloud-based, and data-intensive," said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks. "This shift demands a unified, modern approach to security - a SASE natively integrated secure browser - that uniquely safeguards productivity, helps ensure resilience, and does so with a seamless user experience, making it the optimal choice for securing today's dynamic work environments."

Additional new advanced features to Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE include:



Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) - to improve shadow data discovery and data classification accuracy as well as provide proactive measures against insider threats to safeguard sensitive information.

Extend App Acceleration to Branch - to expand support for new productivity apps and extend enhanced user-to-app performance to the branch with integration into Prisma SD-WAN.

Next-Generation Unified SASE Agent - to simplify the IT experience with a unified, next-generation agent for SASE use cases. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) - to broaden the global reach of Prisma SASE and build on the ability to deliver cloud resiliency and industry-leading uptime.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Palo Alto Networks helps organizations across the world securely accelerate their cloud journey," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "By leveraging OCI to run Prisma SASE globally, Palo Alto Networks can provide its customers with operational resiliency, high performance, and an exceptional user experience. In addition, Prisma SASE helps our customers protect their OCI environments against emerging and sophisticated cyber threats."

Join Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora for a live virtual event: "Hello Tomorrow ," and discover what's next in AI and cybersecurity.

The announced new SASE features will be generally available in Q4 FY25. L earn more about these and other industry-leading SASE innovations, and register to attend InterSECt 2025 from June 24-26.

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Discover more at .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

