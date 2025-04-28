Intent IQ Announces Availability Of Bid Enhancement Solution On Google Cloud Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listing Expands Access to Powerful Tool That Helps Publishers Monetize Cookieless Inventory and Maximize Ad Performance

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a privacy-forward, next-generation identity resolution leader, today announced Intent IQ's innovative Bid Enhancement solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. As a result, Google Cloud customers can now easily access and leverage this powerful tool to improve advertising outcomes and maximize monetization.

Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement addresses the increasing prevalence of signal loss in the marketplace, providing real-time identity resolution for privacy-compliant environments. Intent IQ's collaboration with Google Cloud offers several technical advantages including:



Prebid Identity Module Integration: Supporting enhanced identity resolution in cookieless environments

Real-Time ID Sync: Matching demand-side platforms (DSPs) and supply-side platforms (SSPs) IDs in real time

Proprietary Identity Engine: Filling gaps in real time across major browsers like Safari, Edge, and Firefox

One-Tag Implementation: Supporting multiple implementation options including Prebid (header bidding), JS, or RTB server-side setups UI Dashboard: Offering real-time performance tracking for programmatic SPO (Supply Path Optimization) and A/B testing to enhance performance tracking.



The collaboration also streamlines the purchasing process, offering commercial benefits including the following :



Cost Optimization: Customers can use their existing Google Cloud spending commitments to purchase SaaS products.

Simplified Procurement: Accelerate the procurement cycle and accelerate vendor reviews

Consolidated Billing: Better visibility over both Google Cloud and third-party marketplace spend in a single, cohesive Google Cloud console view

Payment via Google Credits: Customers can use Google Cloud credits for payment, making it easier to manage cloud expenses Vetted Solutions: Adherence to rigorous technical validation, ensuring seamless integration with Google Cloud environments



Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement solution, available via Google Cloud Marketplace, is ideal for the following target audiences:



Publishers: Maximizing monetization across cookieless environments

Ad Tech Platforms: Optimizing revenue streams for display, video, and native ads Enterprises: Addressing cookieless challenges with real-time identity resolution



“We are thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to offer our Bid Enhancement solution to a broader audience,” said Roy Shkedi, CEO of Intent IQ.“This collaboration is a significant step forward in our journey to help publishers tackle the challenges of cookieless environments while optimizing their ad revenue streams. With easy access to our solution through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can realize immediate, measurable results.”

“Bringing Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers easily access this solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“Intent IQ can now securely scale and support customers seeking to use Bid Enhancement to optimize their advertising strategies and improve advertising outcomes.”

Intent IQ's Bid Enhancement solution is now available directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. For more information, please visit the link here .

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprising over 170 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit .

