Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings Of $0.32 Per Share; Book Value Per Share Up 8% And Tangible Book Value Per Share Up 10% Since March 31, 2024, After Annual Dividend Payment Of $0.36 Per Share
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Loans, end of period
|$
|1,352,728
|$
|1,368,981
|$
|1,424,828
|$
|1,428,588
|Allowance for credit losses - Loans
|$
|20,205
|$
|20,549
|$
|21,000
|$
|21,178
|ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period
|1.49
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.48
|%
In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.435 million at March 31, 2025, $0.334 million at December 31, 2024, and $0.975 million at March 31, 2024, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:
(in thousands)
| March 31, 2025
and Three Months
Ended
| December 31, 2024
and Three Months
Ended
| March 31, 2024
and Three Months
Ended
|ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period
|$
|334
|$
|460
|$
|1,250
|(Reductions) additions to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations
|101
|(126
|)
|(275
|)
|ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period
|$
|435
|$
|334
|$
|975
Special mention loans increased by $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship as noted earlier.
Substandard loans increased by $0.7 million to $19.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2024.
Nonperforming assets increased modestly by $0.3 million to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Special mention loan balances
|$
|14,990
|$
|8,480
|$
|11,047
|$
|8,848
|$
|13,737
|Substandard loan balances
|19,591
|18,891
|21,202
|14,420
|14,733
|Criticized loans, end of period
|$
|34,581
|$
|27,371
|$
|32,249
|$
|23,268
|$
|28,470
Deposit Portfolio Composition
(in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Consumer deposits
|$
|861,746
|$
|852,083
|$
|844,808
|$
|822,665
|$
|827,290
|Commercial deposits
|423,654
|412,355
|406,095
|395,148
|400,910
|Public deposits
|211,261
|190,460
|176,844
|187,698
|202,175
|Wholesale deposits
|26,993
|33,250
|92,920
|114,033
|97,114
|Total deposits
|$
|1,523,654
|$
|1,488,148
|$
|1,520,667
|$
|1,519,544
|$
|1,527,489
At March 31, 2025, the deposit portfolio composition was 56% consumer, 28% commercial, 14% public, and 2% wholesale deposits compared to 57% consumer, 28% commercial, 13% public, and 2% wholesale deposits at December 31, 2024.
Deposit Composition By Type
(in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|253,343
|$
|252,656
|$
|256,840
|$
|255,703
|$
|248,537
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|386,302
|355,750
|346,971
|353,477
|361,278
|Savings accounts
|167,614
|159,821
|169,096
|170,946
|177,595
|Money market accounts
|370,741
|369,534
|366,067
|370,164
|387,879
|Certificate accounts
|345,654
|350,387
|381,693
|369,254
|352,200
|Total deposits
|$
|1,523,654
|$
|1,488,148
|$
|1,520,667
|$
|1,519,544
|1,527,489
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $271.7 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, and $265.4 million, or 18% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. Uninsured deposits alone at March 31, 2025, were $444.4 million, or 29% of total deposits, and $428.0 million, or 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.
No common stock was repurchased in the first quarter of 2025. There are 238 thousand shares remaining available to repurchase under the July 2024 Board of Director repurchase authorization.
Review of Operations
Net interest income decreased $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $11.6 million from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and decreased $0.3 million from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days of interest income or approximately $0.2 million, the impact of smaller average assets of $0.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points or $0.3 million. The net interest margin increase was negatively impacted by 3 basis points due to lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter resulting from lower loan payoffs.
Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
| Net
Interest
Income
| Net
Interest
Margin
| Net
Interest
Income
| Net
Interest
Margin
| Net
Interest
Income
| Net
Interest
Margin
| Net
Interest
Income
| Net
Interest
Margin
| Net
Interest
Income
| Net
Interest
Margin
|As reported
|$
|11,594
|2.85
|%
|$
|11,708
|2.79
|%
|$
|11,285
|2.63
|%
|$
|11,576
|2.72
|%
|$
|11,905
|2.77
|%
|Less accretion for PCD loans
|(36
|)
|(0.01)%
|(42
|)
|(0.01)%
|(45
|)
|(0.01)%
|(62
|)
|(0.01)%
|(75
|)
|(0.02)%
|Less scheduled accretion interest
|(33
|)
|(0.01)%
|(33
|)
|(0.01)%
|(33
|)
|(0.01)%
|(32
|)
|(0.01)%
|(33
|)
|(0.01)%
|Without loan purchase accretion
|$
|11,525
|2.83
|%
|$
|11,633
|2.77
|%
|$
|11,207
|2.61
|%
|$
|11,482
|2.70
|%
|$
|11,797
|2.74
|%
The table below shows the impact of certificate, loan and securities contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.
Portfolio Contractual Repricing:
(in millions, except yields)
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Q1 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026
|Q4 2026
|FY 2027
|Maturing Certificate Accounts:
|Contractual Balance
|$
|174
|$
|101
|$
|28
|$
|23
|$
|8
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|8
|Contractual Interest Rate
|4.59
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.47
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|4.01
|%
|Maturing or Repricing Loans:
|Contractual Balance
|$
|52
|$
|18
|$
|55
|$
|45
|$
|51
|$
|120
|$
|98
|$
|243
|Contractual Interest Rate
|6.62
|%
|6.14
|%
|4.64
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.72
|%
|4.66
|%
|Maturing or Repricing Securities:
|Contractual Balance
|$
|5
|$
|3
|$
|4
|$
|2
|$
|7
|$
|7
|$
|3
|$
|6
|Contractual Interest Rate
|5.64
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.31
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.27
|%
|4.47
|%
Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans and $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.
Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the previous quarter and the quarter one year earlier. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expense due to lower SBA recourse reserve expense.
Provision for income taxes increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, largely due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in May 2025.
About the Company
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:“CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“estimates,”“intend,”“may,”“on pace,”“preliminary,”“planned,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which it operates; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company's performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” in the Company's Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2025 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.
1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.
Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.
Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994
(CZWI-ER)
| CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
| March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(audited)
| September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
| March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|100,199
|$
|50,172
|$
|36,632
|$
|28,638
|Securities available for sale“AFS”
|139,642
|142,851
|149,432
|151,672
|Securities held to maturity“HTM”
|84,301
|85,504
|87,033
|89,942
|Equity investments
|5,462
|4,702
|5,096
|3,281
|Other investments
|12,496
|12,500
|12,311
|13,022
|Loans receivable
|1,352,728
|1,368,981
|1,424,828
|1,450,159
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,205
|)
|(20,549
|)
|(21,000
|)
|(22,436
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|1,332,523
|1,348,432
|1,403,828
|1,427,723
|Loans held for sale
|3,296
|1,329
|697
|-
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|3,583
|3,663
|3,696
|3,774
|Office properties and equipment, net
|16,649
|17,075
|17,365
|18,026
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,926
|5,653
|6,235
|6,324
|Intangible assets
|800
|979
|1,158
|1,515
|Goodwill
|31,498
|31,498
|31,498
|31,498
|Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net
|876
|915
|1,572
|1,845
|Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
|26,296
|26,102
|25,901
|25,836
|Other assets
|16,416
|17,144
|16,683
|16,219
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,779,963
|$
|1,748,519
|$
|1,799,137
|$
|1,819,315
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,523,654
|$
|1,488,148
|$
|1,520,667
|$
|1,527,489
|Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances
|-
|5,000
|21,000
|39,500
|Other borrowings
|61,664
|61,606
|61,548
|67,523
|Other liabilities
|14,594
|14,681
|15,773
|11,982
|Total liabilities
|1,599,912
|1,569,435
|1,618,988
|1,646,494
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock- $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,989,536, 9,981,996, 10,074,136, and 10,406,880 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|100
|100
|101
|104
|Additional paid-in capital
|114,477
|114,564
|115,455
|118,916
|Retained earnings
|80,439
|80,840
|78,438
|71,831
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(14,965
|)
|(16,420
|)
|(13,845
|)
|(18,030
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|180,051
|179,084
|180,149
|172,821
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,779,963
|$
|1,748,519
|$
|1,799,137
|$
|1,819,315
Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.
| CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
| March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|18,602
|$
|19,534
|$
|20,168
|Interest on investments
|2,501
|2,427
|2,511
|Total interest and dividend income
|21,103
|21,961
|22,679
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|8,597
|9,273
|9,209
|Interest on FHLB borrowed funds
|11
|65
|512
|Interest on other borrowed funds
|901
|915
|1,053
|Total interest expense
|9,509
|10,253
|10,774
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
|11,594
|11,708
|11,905
|(Negative) provision for credit losses
|(250
|)
|(450
|)
|(800
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|11,844
|12,158
|12,705
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|423
|450
|471
|Interchange income
|518
|550
|541
|Loan servicing income
|559
|520
|582
|Gain on sale of loans
|720
|218
|1,020
|Loan fees and service charges
|120
|292
|230
|Net realized gains on debt securities
|-
|-
|-
|Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|10
|(287
|)
|167
|Other
|243
|266
|253
|Total non-interest income
|2,593
|2,009
|3,264
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and related benefits
|5,597
|5,840
|5,483
|Occupancy
|1,287
|1,217
|1,367
|Data processing
|1,719
|1,743
|1,597
|Amortization of intangible assets
|179
|179
|179
|Mortgage servicing rights expense, net
|140
|107
|148
|Advertising, marketing and public relations
|167
|218
|164
|FDIC premium assessment
|198
|192
|205
|Professional services
|508
|514
|566
|Losses on repossessed assets, net
|4
|247
|-
|Other
|664
|552
|1,068
|Total non-interest expense
|10,463
|10,809
|10,777
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,974
|3,358
|5,192
|Provision for income taxes
|777
|656
|1,104
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|Per share information:
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.39
|Diluted earnings
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.39
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|0.36
|$
|-
|$
|0.32
|Book value per share at end of period
|$
|18.02
|$
|17.94
|$
|16.61
|Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)
|$
|14.79
|$
|14.69
|$
|13.43
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|GAAP pretax income
|$
|3,974
|$
|3,358
|$
|5,192
|Branch closure costs (1)
|-
|-
|-
|Pretax income as adjusted (2)
|$
|3,974
|$
|3,358
|$
|5,192
|Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3)
|777
|656
|1,104
|Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.39
|Branch closure costs, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.39
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|10,000,818
|10,033,957
|10,443,267
(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and depreciation and right of use lease asset accelerated expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances the market's ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(3) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.
Loan Composition
(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Total Loans:
|Commercial/Agricultural real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|709,975
|$
|709,018
|$
|730,459
|$
|729,236
|Agricultural real estate
|71,071
|73,130
|76,043
|78,248
|Multi-family real estate
|237,872
|220,805
|239,191
|234,758
|Construction and land development
|58,461
|78,489
|87,875
|87,898
|C&I/Agricultural operating:
|Commercial and industrial
|109,620
|115,657
|119,619
|127,386
|Agricultural operating
|29,310
|31,000
|27,550
|27,409
|Residential mortgage:
|Residential mortgage
|129,070
|132,341
|134,944
|133,503
|Purchased HELOC loans
|2,560
|2,956
|2,932
|2,915
|Consumer installment:
|Originated indirect paper
|3,434
|3,970
|4,405
|5,110
|Other consumer
|4,679
|5,012
|5,438
|5,860
|Gross loans
|$
|1,356,052
|$
|1,372,378
|$
|1,428,456
|$
|1,432,323
|Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process
|(2,542
|)
|(2,547
|)
|(2,703
|)
|(2,733
|)
|Unamortized discount on acquired loans
|(782
|)
|(850
|)
|(925
|)
|(1,002
|)
|Total loans receivable
|$
|1,352,728
|$
|1,368,981
|$
|1,424,828
|$
|1,428,588
Nonperforming Assets
Loan Balances at Amortized Cost
(in thousands, except ratios)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|Commercial real estate
|$
|4,948
|$
|4,594
|$
|4,778
|$
|5,350
|Agricultural real estate
|5,934
|6,222
|6,193
|382
|Construction and land development
|-
|103
|106
|-
|Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)
|701
|597
|1,956
|422
|Agricultural operating
|725
|793
|901
|1,017
|Residential mortgage
|782
|858
|1,088
|1,145
|Consumer installment
|1
|1
|20
|36
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|13,091
|$
|13,168
|$
|15,042
|$
|8,352
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|568
|186
|530
|256
|Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost
|13,659
|13,354
|15,572
|8,608
|Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net
|876
|915
|1,572
|1,662
|Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)
|$
|14,535
|$
|14,269
|$
|17,144
|$
|10,270
|Loans, end of period
|$
|1,352,728
|$
|1,368,981
|$
|1,424,828
|$
|1,428,588
|Total assets, end of period
|$
|1,779,963
|$
|1,748,519
|$
|1,799,137
|$
|1,802,307
|Ratios:
|NPLs to total loans
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.60
|%
|NPAs to total assets
|0.82
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.57
|%
Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
| Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
| Average
Balance
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average interest earning assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|47,835
|$
|524
|4.44
|%
|$
|26,197
|$
|327
|4.97
|%
|$
|13,071
|$
|191
|5.88
|%
|Loans receivable
|1,363,352
|18,602
|5.53
|%
|1,396,854
|19,534
|5.56
|%
|1,456,586
|20,168
|5.57
|%
|Investment securities
|228,514
|1,808
|3.21
|%
|235,268
|1,940
|3.28
|%
|243,991
|2,060
|3.40
|%
|Other investments
|12,498
|169
|5.48
|%
|12,318
|160
|5.17
|%
|13,350
|260
|7.83
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|$
|1,652,199
|$
|21,103
|5.18
|%
|$
|1,670,637
|$
|21,961
|5.23
|%
|$
|1,726,998
|$
|22,679
|5.28
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings accounts
|$
|167,001
|$
|407
|0.99
|%
|$
|162,501
|$
|383
|0.94
|%
|$
|176,838
|$
|421
|0.96
|%
|Demand deposits
|382,355
|2,033
|2.16
|%
|346,411
|1,891
|2.17
|%
|353,995
|2,017
|2.29
|%
|Money market accounts
|365,528
|2,535
|2.81
|%
|351,566
|2,720
|3.08
|%
|377,475
|2,920
|3.11
|%
|CD's
|343,751
|3,622
|4.27
|%
|374,087
|4,279
|4.55
|%
|360,177
|3,851
|4.30
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|1,258,635
|$
|8,597
|2.77
|%
|$
|1,234,565
|$
|9,273
|2.99
|%
|$
|1,268,485
|$
|9,209
|2.92
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|64,635
|912
|5.72
|%
|72,431
|980
|5.38
|%
|124,701
|1,565
|5.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,323,270
|$
|9,509
|2.91
|%
|$
|1,306,996
|$
|10,253
|3.12
|%
|$
|1,393,186
|$
|10,774
|3.11
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|11,594
|$
|11,708
|$
|11,905
|Interest rate spread
|2.27
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.17
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.85
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.77
|%
|Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.25
|1.28
|1.24
Wholesale Deposits
(in thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Brokered certificate accounts
|$
|5,489
|$
|14,123
|$
|48,578
|$
|54,123
|$
|43,507
|Brokered money market accounts
|5,053
|5,002
|18,076
|42,673
|40,429
|Third party originated reciprocal deposits
|16,451
|14,125
|26,266
|17,237
|13,178
|Total
|$
|26,993
|$
|33,250
|$
|92,920
|$
|114,033
|$
|97,114
Key Financial Metric Ratios:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Ratios based on net income:
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.74
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.90
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|7.26
|%
|6.00
|%
|9.57
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity4(annualized)
|9.28
|%
|7.72
|%
|12.26
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|73
|%
|76
|%
|71
|%
|Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion
|2.85
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.77
|%
|Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion
|2.83
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.74
|%
|Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|Return on average assets as adjusted2(annualized)
|0.74
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.90
|%
|Return on average equity as adjusted3(annualized)
|7.26
|%
|6.00
|%
|9.57
|%
Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP earnings after income taxes
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|Average assets
|$
|1,763,191
|$
|1,771,351
|$
|1,834,152
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.74
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.90
|%
|Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|0.74
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.90
|%
(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP earnings after income taxes
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|3,197
|$
|2,702
|$
|4,088
|Average equity
|$
|178,470
|$
|179,242
|$
|171,794
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|7.26
|%
|6.00
|%
|9.57
|%
|Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|7.26
|%
|6.00
|%
|9.57
|%
(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|180,051
|$
|179,084
|$
|172,821
|Less: Goodwill
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(800
|)
|(979
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|147,753
|$
|146,607
|$
|139,808
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|146,083
|$
|146,676
|$
|138,692
|GAAP earnings after income taxes
|3,197
|2,702
|4,088
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|144
|144
|141
|Tangible net income
|$
|3,341
|$
|2,846
|$
|4,229
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|9.28
|%
|7.72
|%
|12.26
|%
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|10,463
|$
|10,809
|$
|10,777
|Less amortization of intangibles
|(179
|)
|(179
|)
|(179
|)
|Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP)
|$
|10,284
|$
|10,630
|$
|10,598
|Non-interest income
|$
|2,593
|$
|2,009
|$
|3,264
|Add back net losses on debt and equity securities
|-
|(287
|)
|-
|Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities
|10
|-
|167
|Net interest income
|11,594
|11,708
|11,905
|Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP)
|$
|14,177
|$
|14,004
|$
|15,002
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|73
|%
|76
|%
|71
|%
Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Tangible book value per share at end of period
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|180,051
|$
|179,084
|$
|180,149
|$
|176,045
|$
|172,821
|Less: Goodwill
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(800
|)
|(979
|)
|(1,158
|)
|(1,336
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|147,753
|$
|146,607
|$
|147,493
|$
|143,211
|$
|139,808
|Ending common shares outstanding
|9,989,536
|9,981,996
|10,074,136
|10,297,341
|10,406,880
|Book value per share
|$
|18.02
|$
|17.94
|$
|17.88
|$
|17.10
|$
|16.61
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|14.79
|$
|14.69
|$
|14.64
|$
|13.91
|$
|13.43
Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|180,051
|$
|179,084
|$
|180,149
|$
|176,045
|$
|172,821
|Less: Goodwill
|(31,498
|)
|$
|(31,498
|)
|$
|(31,498
|)
|$
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(800
|)
|$
|(979
|)
|$
|(1,158
|)
|$
|(1,336
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|147,753
|$
|146,607
|$
|147,493
|$
|143,211
|$
|139,808
|Total Assets
|$
|1,779,963
|$
|1,748,519
|$
|1,799,137
|$
|1,802,307
|$
|1,819,315
|Less: Goodwill
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|(31,498
|)
|Less: Intangible assets
|(800
|)
|(979
|)
|(1,158
|)
|(1,336
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,747,665
|$
|1,716,042
|$
|1,766,481
|$
|1,769,473
|$
|1,786,302
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio
|10.12
|%
|10.24
|%
|10.01
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.50
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.45
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.35
|%
|8.09
|%
|7.83
|%
1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors' ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table“Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.
2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table“Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.
3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table“Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.
4Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors' ability to understand the Company's financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table“Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”,“Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and“Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment