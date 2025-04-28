403
Russia denies Ukrainian allegations it attacked Indian warehouse in Kiev
(MENAFN) The Russian embassy in India has rejected Ukrainian claims that Russia intentionally targeted an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse in Kiev, suggesting instead that an errant Ukrainian air-defense missile was likely responsible for the destruction. The warehouse, owned by Kusum Healthcare, was destroyed during a Russian airstrike on April 12, which targeted military industrial sites and infrastructure in Ukraine. Kiev quickly blamed Moscow for the incident, with the Ukrainian mission in India accusing Russia of deliberately hitting a facility containing "medicines meant for children and the elderly."
The British ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, echoed these accusations, calling the attack part of a Russian "campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians." However, neither India nor Russia initially responded to the allegations. On Thursday, the Russian embassy clarified the situation, stating that the Kusum Healthcare warehouse was not a target of the strike.
The embassy explained that on the day of the attack, Russian forces targeted military sites in different parts of Kiev, including an aviation plant, a military airfield, and armored vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops. It further suggested that the warehouse was most likely destroyed by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that missed its intended target and fell on the facility, setting it on fire. The embassy noted that similar incidents had occurred in the past, where Ukrainian air defense missiles, misfiring due to faulty electronic warfare systems, had struck urban areas.
The Russian embassy emphasized that its military operations focus only on legitimate military targets and have never intentionally harmed civilian infrastructure. It also accused Ukrainian forces of hiding military equipment in populated areas to use civilians as human shields.
