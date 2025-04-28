403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Remains Confident in Meeting 2025 Growth Target Despite Trade Tensions
(MENAFN) China remains "fully confident" in meeting its 5% economic growth target for 2025, even amidst ongoing trade disputes with the United States, a senior official affirmed during a news briefing on Monday.
“We still have ample policy reserves and plenty of policy space,” remarked Zhao Chenxin, Deputy Head of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Zhao emphasized that China remains focused on its domestic development goals, upholding strategic resolve and managing its own affairs effectively, regardless of global changes.
"We are fully confident in achieving this year’s economic and social development targets," he stated.
He also outlined plans to boost employment through stable hiring, expanding vocational training, enhancing public employment services, and supporting public works projects.
In a separate statement, Zou Lan, Deputy Governor of China’s Central Bank, remarked on Monday that the People’s Bank of China will adjust the reserve requirement ratio and interest rates at the right time, considering both domestic and global economic conditions and financial market performance.
Zou further noted that the central bank is exploring additional policy tools and will implement incremental measures as necessary to support employment, businesses, markets, and economic expectations.
Addressing a question on the potential effects of US Treasury and US dollar exchange rate volatility on the Chinese market, he assured that China’s foreign exchange reserves are managed based on market-oriented and professional principles. According to Zou, fluctuations in specific markets or assets have minimal impact on China’s foreign exchange reserves.
“We still have ample policy reserves and plenty of policy space,” remarked Zhao Chenxin, Deputy Head of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Zhao emphasized that China remains focused on its domestic development goals, upholding strategic resolve and managing its own affairs effectively, regardless of global changes.
"We are fully confident in achieving this year’s economic and social development targets," he stated.
He also outlined plans to boost employment through stable hiring, expanding vocational training, enhancing public employment services, and supporting public works projects.
In a separate statement, Zou Lan, Deputy Governor of China’s Central Bank, remarked on Monday that the People’s Bank of China will adjust the reserve requirement ratio and interest rates at the right time, considering both domestic and global economic conditions and financial market performance.
Zou further noted that the central bank is exploring additional policy tools and will implement incremental measures as necessary to support employment, businesses, markets, and economic expectations.
Addressing a question on the potential effects of US Treasury and US dollar exchange rate volatility on the Chinese market, he assured that China’s foreign exchange reserves are managed based on market-oriented and professional principles. According to Zou, fluctuations in specific markets or assets have minimal impact on China’s foreign exchange reserves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment