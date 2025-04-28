Marvion Inc. Announces Annual Financial Results For 2024 With 134% Gain In Year-To-Year Revenue

HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTC: MNVC) filed and reported the financial results with the period ended 31 December, 2025. For annual fiscal period ended 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue of $1,544,108 with a gross profit of $763,805, which is 134% growth in revenue and 171% growth in gross profit, compared to the fiscal year ended 31 December, 2023.

CEO of Marvion Inc. Mr. Chan Sze Yu spoke for Marvion, "With industry market pressures coming from the tariff wars, we continue to work very hard to hold tight to our business operations and keep looking for new business opportunities to maintain a business growth in the future. With our past track records and business relationships with major cross-regional logistic operators, we are still seeing growth opportunities, and we will continue be working extremely hard to maintain a business growth in the coming years."

"We have faced some extra non-business operational expenses in 2024 when we have decided to become a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets, such cost would expect to reduce a lot in 2025. Our fourth warehouse will be ready in Q2 2025 which will allow us to expand our services in a larger scope," added Mr. Chan.

About Marvion

Mavion (MVNC) is a group provides logistics and warehousing services in the Hong Kong market. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

Website:

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

