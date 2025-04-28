Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation To Minesto's Webinar: Interim Management Statement Q1 2025


2025-04-28 08:16:33
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their Interim Management Statement 1 January - 31 March 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, and Gustav Kvibling, CFO, will present details of the report in a webinar and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CEST) on Wednesday 30 April 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome! Please register your attendance here:

The Interim Management Statement is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CEST) on Wednesday 30 April, it will be distributed through press release and available at

For additional information please contact
 Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

With more than €45 million of awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto is the European Union's largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions are available in Swedish at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4141621

The following files are available for download:

,c3403142

Minesto Webinar - Q1 2025

SOURCE Minesto AB

