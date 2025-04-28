Top Duluth Family Dental Practice, Duluth Dental Studio, Introduces Complimentary 3D Intraoral Scans For New Patients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The clinic is dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, ensuring that every patient feels comfortable and cared for during their visit. Duluth Dental Studio ensures a tranquil and positive dental experience, underscored by their flexible appointment scheduling and commitment to making dental care accessible and affordable for their patients. The clinic is designed with patient comfort in mind, featuring amenities such as complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options to create a soothing and enjoyable experience. New patients are encouraged to take advantage of this complimentary scanning offer and experience the clinic's dedication to excellence firsthand. Duluth Dental Studio accepts various insurance plans and offers flexible payment options, making high-quality dental care accessible to all.

" The addition of complimentary 3D intraoral scans for new patients allows us to provide even more precise and efficient care, helping our patients achieve their dental goals with confidence ," says Dr. Michael Moon

More about Duluth Dental Studio:

Dr. Michael Moon, DMD, is a certified dentist who graduated from the Dental College of Georgia. He specializes in diagnosing and treating patients with tooth decay, toothaches, and dental emergencies . Dr. Moon graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's in Biomedical Engineering with the highest honors. He then received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Dental College of Georgia and is currently a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kimi Patel was raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and her dental education at University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She is dedicated to providing top-quality care and creating personalized treatment plans that promote long-term dental health, all while ensuring that her patients feel comfortable, understood, and valued. Please call 770-696-4144 or visit

