Top Duluth Family Dental Practice, Duluth Dental Studio, Introduces Complimentary 3D Intraoral Scans For New Patients
" The addition of complimentary 3D intraoral scans for new patients allows us to provide even more precise and efficient care, helping our patients achieve their dental goals with confidence ," says Dr. Michael Moon
More about Duluth Dental Studio:
Dr. Michael Moon, DMD, is a certified dentist who graduated from the Dental College of Georgia. He specializes in diagnosing and treating patients with tooth decay, toothaches, and dental emergencies . Dr. Moon graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's in Biomedical Engineering with the highest honors. He then received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Dental College of Georgia and is currently a member of the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kimi Patel was raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and her dental education at University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She is dedicated to providing top-quality care and creating personalized treatment plans that promote long-term dental health, all while ensuring that her patients feel comfortable, understood, and valued. Please call 770-696-4144 or visit
for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Duluth Dental Studio,
678-288-4928
SOURCE Duluth Dental Studio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment