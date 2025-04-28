KURA SUSHI USA AND PEANUTS® DEBUT SECOND SERIES OF EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLES

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Guests will receive a randomized Peanuts x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize for every fifteen plates of sushi enjoyed when they dine in, while supplies last. Prizes are available for individual purchase except for the rare Snoopy acrylic charm available exclusively through the prize system.

"Following the success of our first Peanuts collaboration, we knew it was the right move to give our fans a second series of these nostalgic characters through heartwarming collectibles," said Sally Kurosaki, Promotions & Licensing Manager at Kura Sushi USA, Inc. "Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are synonymous with joy and timeless charm, and this new collection captures that spirit while delivering the eater-tainment experience our guests know and love."

Kura Sushi Rewards Members exclusively will be eligible to receive a Peanuts x Kura Sushi Snuggle Blanket for every $70.00 when they dine in (excluding coupon, tax and tip) from May 16-20, 2025. Quantities are limited and not guaranteed. In-store giveaway dates are subject to change.

As part of Kura Sushi's local marketing efforts, Peanuts-themed coloring sheets will be offered to teachers, who can sign up at to receive free coloring sheets for their students, while supplies last. Children can return their completed sheets at their local Kura Revolving Sushi Bar to receive a free dessert with their family.

Rounding out the experience, Kura Sushi invites guests to participate in the "Berry Fun" sweepstakes. From April 28 to May 11, guests who dine in and spend $70.00 or more will receive a voucher to enter for a chance to win a family 4 pack of 1 day park tickets to Knott's Berry Farm, valued at up to $4,999.00. For Official Rules of the sweepstakes, visit . Entries must be postmarked by May 11, 2025. No purchase necessary to win, see Official Rules for alternative method of entry. The sweepstakes is sponsored and administered by Kura Sushi USA, Inc.; void where prohibited.

Kura Sushi is committed to using ecopon prize capsules for all Bikkura Pon prize collaborations in partnership with licensed intellectual properties in restaurants nationwide. ecopon is the world's first plastic-fee, biodegradable and recyclable paper capsule made from starch and paper developed by K2 Station Co., Ltd., Rengo Co. Ltd., and Daiho Industrial Co., Ltd.

For more information on the Peanuts x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 2 collaboration, visit kurasushi and follow Kura Sushi USA on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is the largest revolving sushi bar chain stateside renowned for its trailblazing technology-driven eater-tainment experiences and authentic Japanese cuisine with more than 70 locations in 20 states and Washington D.C. Utilizing advanced technology to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 menu items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is dedicated to serving REAL ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information and to find a nearby location, please visit kurasushi and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

