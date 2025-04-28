NEW SEASON, NEW WIIINGS: ANNOUNCING THE RED BULL® SUMMER EDITION 2025 WHITE PEACH

Red Bull Summer Edition 2025 White Peach @RedBullUSA

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun shines brighter, the days become longer, and outdoor adventures call, Red Bull unveils this year's Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach . This limited-time offering is available for the first time both with and without sugar, beginning April 28, 2025.

With fun-filled days and nights, summer is a time to savor and enjoy. As you make the most of this long-awaited season, discovering a brand-new Red Bull Summer Edition can be part of the sunny vibes. This year's Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer's day.

Packaged in vibrant magenta-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, this limited-edition offering contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but with a new and different flavor. Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach is available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

Launching alongside the limited-time offering is the Red Bull Athlete Challenge, a fitness-based challenge that invites consumers to elevate their fitness journey and train like an athlete. Challenge accepted? Burpee like Kai Lenny, squat like Leticia Bufoni, pushup like Chris Matthews "Lethal Shooter", lunge like Jaedyn Shaw, and work your abs like Pascal Siakam for a chance to experience an unforgettable day*. For more information, visit Red Bull Athlete Challenge .

*NO PURCH. NEC. Ends 6/29/25. US; 18+. Official rules:

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 178 countries worldwide, and more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed in 2024 alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit RedBull .

SOURCE Red Bull Media House

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED