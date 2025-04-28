Global Convention 2025 Empowers Consultants To ‘Go Further’ With Exclusive Trainings, Product Announcements, And New Incentives To Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convention hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah April 24-26, attended by over 2,000 Independent Consultants from around the world

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced the successful conclusion of their annual Global Convention, held April 24-26, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of independent LifeVantage Consultants from around the world gathered at the Salt Palace Convention Center to participate in the multi-day event. Attendees heard from a variety of LifeVantage executives and speakers on key business updates, exciting product announcements, exclusive business and compensation plan trainings, and initiatives designed to help Consultants“Go Further” with their LifeVantage business.

“Our 'Drive ERA' theme, launched at Global Kickoff earlier this year, continued in full force at Convention,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage.“We are so proud of what we offer the world. This Convention was the rallying cry to get loud about what we do better than anyone else and the opportunity to deliver meaningful side income to people willing to work alongside our incredible leaders. The excitement and unity among our field and corporate teams was truly inspiring, and it's that shared energy and commitment that will propel us into our next phase of growth.”

A highlight of the event was the celebration of LifeVantage's newest breakthrough product, the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM , previously available to consumers in the U.S. and Japan, and now available to all consumers in Europe, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. Known internationally as the MB SystemTM, the product launch marks a major step in LifeVantage's global expansion and demonstrates commitment to foreign market growth.

As part of the celebration, the results of the company's latest clinical study on the MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM and MB SystemTM were revealed. The clinical study, completed in early April, revealed that both formulas increased GLP-1 levels in the body by over 200 percent on average. For the U.S., the over 200 percent increase was achieved by averaging the results of the first clinical completed in September 2024 and the results of the most recent clinical.*Ω

Event attendees were also treated to two new product reveals: Peach Nectarine was announced as a permanent decaf flavor of AXIO, set to launch publicly on April 29, and an“event-exclusive” AXIO flavor was offered on site-Tiger's Blood, a bold blend of watermelon, strawberry, and coconut.

Additionally, attendees learned more about the Drive ERA Q2 Sales Incentive announced earlier in April. The incentive doubles the bonus regularly offered for those who reach the rank of Senior Consultant 1 through enrolling and retaining new customers within their first 3 months in business and offers the chance for their enrolling sponsors to earn custom LifeVantage shoes. This incentive reinforces the company's commitment to rewarding fast Consultant product sales growth and team-building efforts.

Lastly, LifeVantage revealed this year's highly anticipated Executive Destination Trip location for the North American and European markets, which will take place in Thailand in 2026. Additional announcements included the Activate Virtual Event set for July 12, and the return of U.S. Momentum Academy, scheduled for October 23-25 in Dallas, Texas.

