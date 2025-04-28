MADD Canada Cpl. Cumming’S Watch Awards Recognize Alberta Police Officers For Keeping Impaired Drivers Off The Roads
|Date & Time:
|Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11 a.m MT
|Location:
|Royal Hotel West Edmonton, 10010 178 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 1T3
|Guests:
| MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan
MADD Canada Victim Services Manager - Western Region, Gillian Phillips
Lynda McCullough, mother of Jennifer McCullough who was killed by an impaired driver in 2003
Nominations for Cpl. Cumming's Watch are open to every police agency in Alberta. Officers who have charged between 15 and 24 impaired drivers during a calendar year will receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin. Those who have charged 25 or more impaired drivers receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin. This year, 27 police officers will receive Gold Coin Challenge awards and 41 will receive Silver Coin Challenge awards.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240
or ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment