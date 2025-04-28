Freemove Alliance And Du Cooperate To Better Serve Multinationals In The United Arab Emirates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the global mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia, and TIM, and, a leading provider of fixed, mobile, and digital services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to offer seamless connectivity solutions to multinational customers (MNCs) across the UAE and beyond.

The new partnership will expand FreeMove Alliance 's reach in the Middle East and will prove valuable to both FreeMove Alliance operators and customers who regularly do business in the area. It also allows du to offer its multinational customers access to one of the leading mobile networks and services in Europe and globally while keeping a close relationship with their primary and trusted telco partner.

Selma Avdagic Tisljar, General Manager of FreeMove Alliance , said:“We are very excited to welcome du as part of our alliance, a trusted partner that will help us strengthen our presence in the Middle East and ensure that our multinational customers enjoy seamless, top-notch mobile connectivity.”

du 's multinational customers now have access to the alliance's tier-one operators in Europe and the USA, as well as its wider global network. They will also benefit from FreeMove Alliance 's enterprise mobility solutions for centralized management, as well as its extensive global business support.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du , said:“We are thrilled to join forces with FreeMove Alliance , marking a milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive global connectivity solutions. This partnership will help us enhance our service portfolio and strengthens our mission to serve the international business community with unparalleled telecommunications support.”

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps multinationals to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks though a central point of management. FreeMove Alliance promotes the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value-added services in more than 125 countries.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

